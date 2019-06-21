Technology News
loading

Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones This Year, 2 Million Watch GT Units

Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington.

By | Updated: 21 June 2019 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones This Year, 2 Million Watch GT Units

Huawei said on Friday it has shipped 100 million smartphones this year as of May 30. Huawei consumer business group's smartphone product line president He Gang revealed the numbers at a launch event in Wuhan, China for its new Nova 5 phone. The phone is powered by Huawei's new 7-nanometre chipset HiSilicon Kirin 810.

Telecommunications giant Huawei has been hit by devastating curbs ordered by Washington, which threatens to cripple its supply chain. Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Monday the ban could cost the company $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,00,000 crores) in revenue this year, and that smartphone sales outside China already dropped 40 percent in the past month.

Separately, the Huawei Consumer Business Group on Friday announced that its Huawei Watch GT smartwatch has sold more than two million units globally since its launch last October, making it the most popular Huawei smartwatch worldwide.

Huawei referenced IDC's data report for global wearable vendors in the first quarter of 2019, saying it had Huawei has achieved year-on-year growth of 282.2 percent compared to the same quarter last year, shipping five million units in total which puts it among the top three global wearable vendors.

In March of this year, Huawei launched two new editions, 46mm Active Edition and 42mm Elegant Edition. The Huawei Watch GT was launched in India in March.

The wearable market is expected to reach global shipments of 222.9 million units in 2019 with earwear and watches accounting for more than 70 percent of all wearable shipments by 2023, the report by IDC suggests.

Written with agency inputs

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Watch GT, Huawei
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi Announces 'CC' Smartphone Series, Youth-Targeted Models Planned With Meitu Camera Features
Foxconn's New Chairman Says No Plan to Increase Production Capacity Outside China
Huawei Says Shipped 100 Million Smartphones This Year, 2 Million Watch GT Units
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India
  3. Here Are the TVs That Netflix Works Best On in 2019
  4. Huawei Nova 5, Nova 5 Pro, Nova 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched
  5. Realme 2, Realme C1 Get Android Pie-Based ColorOS Beta Update in India
  6. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
  7. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. This Startup Wants to Make Internet Access More Affordable Than Jio
  9. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  10. Audio-Technica ATH-CK200BT Wireless Earphones Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.