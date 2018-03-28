Huawei on Tuesday launched the P20 and P20 Pro flagships at an event in Paris, France. The Chinese telecommunications giant also launched the Porsche Design Mate RS at the event, continuing its partnership with the luxury design house. The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS is nearly identical to the Huawei P20 Pro in terms of specifications, but it has some major design differences, with the most prominent being the removal of the notch on the display, and the centre placement of the rear triple setup - in line with the fingerprint sensor. Another major highlight of the smartphone is that the top variant sports 512GB of inbuilt storage.

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS price, availability

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS price starts at EUR 1,695 (roughly Rs. 1,36,400) for the 256GB inbuilt storage variant and goes up to EUR 2,095 (roughly Rs. 1,68,600) for the 512GB inbuilt storage variant. Both variants will go on sale in select regions from April 12. It will be available in Black and Red colour variants, with the latter however exclusive to China.

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS runs EMUI 8.1 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It is powered by the octa-core Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC (four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.36GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.8GHz) complete with a dedicated NPU (neural processing unit). This gives it the same AI processing chops as the P20 and P20 Pro. The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS has 6GB of RAM.

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS triple rear camera setup

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS sports a 6-inch QHD+ (1440x2880 pixels) OLED FullView display in an 18:9 display aspect ratio. It is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance.

Just like the Huawei P20 Pro, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS has a triple rear camera setup. The topmost lens bears an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom thanks to its Leica telephoto lens (VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.6-2.4/27-80ASPH). The second, bears a 40-megapixel RGB 1/1.7-inch sensor, while the third bears a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor. Between the larger lenses, lie a laser transmitter and receiver, for quicker autofocus, as well as a Leica colour temperature sensor. The camera has a light sensitivity up to ISO 102400 - the same as the Canon 5D Mark IV, the company says. The company is also touting the most powerful zoom on a smartphone, as apart from 3x optical zoom, the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS offers 5x lossless hybrid zoom, and 10x digital zoom. It sports a 24.8-megapixel fixed focus front camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS bears a 360-degree Face Unlock feature, said to unlock the smartphones in as little as 0.6 seconds. It however forgoes the home button with its 'edgeless fingerprint' support, and instead, moves the fingerprint sensor to the rear panel. It measures 152.9x72.5x8.5mm and weighs about 183 grams. It sports the same 4000mAh as the P20 Pro, with Huawei SuperCharge fast charging support. It also supports wireless charging.