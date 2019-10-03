Huawei Phone With Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA

A new Huawei phone has been spotted on TENAA, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch display up front and dual cameras at the back. The first phone to come out with a hole-punch display was the Nova 4 launched last December. The Nova 5i was then launched with a hole punch display, and now this new phone is coming with the same front camera placement. This makes us wonder if the upcoming variant is part of the Nova series, or something new entirely.

The new phone from Huawei has been listed on TENAA with model number ART-TL00x. It is seen to sport a hole-punch display up front, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. It is equipped with dual rear cameras placed on the top left corner, and the back panel sports a gradient finish. The Huawei phone has volume rockers and power button sitting on the right edge, while the left edge is seen housing the SIM card tray. The phone does not sport a rear fingerprint sensor, and looking at other features, it appears the phone won't have one - and fit in the entry-level segment. It could be a variant of the Nova 5 series only, but this is pure speculation from our end.

In any case, the TENAA listing also gives away a few specification details about the phone. It is listed to sport a 6.39-inch HD (720x1560 pixels) display, and is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. It comes with dual rear camera setup – one 48-megapixel main sensor and a secondary y8-megapixel sensor as well. As for selfie camera, the phone is listed to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Finally, the listing also suggests that the upcoming Huawei phone may pack a 3,900mAh battery. The TENAA listing was first spotted by Playful Droid. Hopefully, more leaks on this phone should clarify on what it will be called when it launches. The phone looks very similar to the recently launched Honor Play 3 as well, but this one has a dual camera setup at the back, while the Play 3 sports a triple camera setup.