Technology News
loading

Huawei Phone With Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA

The phone is listed to be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC, and pack a 3,900mAh battery.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 16:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Phone With Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: TENAA

The upcoming Huawei phone has a HD display

Highlights
  • The phone is listed to pack a 48-megapixel camera
  • The front camera is listed to be at 8-megapixels
  • TENAA photos show sporting no fingerprint scanner at the back

A new Huawei phone has been spotted on TENAA, and it is seen to sport a hole-punch display up front and dual cameras at the back. The first phone to come out with a hole-punch display was the Nova 4 launched last December. The Nova 5i was then launched with a hole punch display, and now this new phone is coming with the same front camera placement. This makes us wonder if the upcoming variant is part of the Nova series, or something new entirely.

The new phone from Huawei has been listed on TENAA with model number ART-TL00x. It is seen to sport a hole-punch display up front, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. It is equipped with dual rear cameras placed on the top left corner, and the back panel sports a gradient finish. The Huawei phone has volume rockers and power button sitting on the right edge, while the left edge is seen housing the SIM card tray. The phone does not sport a rear fingerprint sensor, and looking at other features, it appears the phone won't have one - and fit in the entry-level segment. It could be a variant of the Nova 5 series only, but this is pure speculation from our end.

In any case, the TENAA listing also gives away a few specification details about the phone. It is listed to sport a 6.39-inch HD (720x1560 pixels) display, and is powered by the Kirin 710 octa-core SoC. It comes with dual rear camera setup – one 48-megapixel main sensor and a secondary y8-megapixel sensor as well. As for selfie camera, the phone is listed to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Finally, the listing also suggests that the upcoming Huawei phone may pack a 3,900mAh battery. The TENAA listing was first spotted by Playful Droid. Hopefully, more leaks on this phone should clarify on what it will be called when it launches. The phone looks very similar to the recently launched Honor Play 3 as well, but this one has a dual camera setup at the back, while the Play 3 sports a triple camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, TENAA
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook's New Legal Team Scores Early Victory in War Against Fraud
Huawei Phone With Hole-Punch Display, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted on TENAA
Comment
Read in: हिंदी தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  2. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  4. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  5. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  7. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  8. Mi CC9 Pro Launch Date Leaked, Tipped to Sport 108-Megapixel Camera
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  10. Apple Expected to Launch 16-Inch MacBook, New iPad Pro This Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Expected to Launch 16-Inch MacBook, New iPad Pro This Month
  2. Google Action Blocks Accessibility Tool Announced for People With Cognitive Disabilities
  3. Users in India Third Most Exposed to Formjacking Attacks: Symantec
  4. London Court Allows Mass Claim Against Google Over iPhone Data
  5. Virgin Galactic Says It Will Fly Italian Researchers
  6. Google to Commit to White House Job Training Initiative
  7. Xiaomi Says Sold Over 250,000 Mi TVs in Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com Diwali Sales
  8. Uber Launches App Aimed at Connecting Workers With Businesses
  9. Netflix in Italy Tax Evasion Probe: Reports
  10. Airbnb Adds Getaways in Tune With the Animal Kingdom
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.