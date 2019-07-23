Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday entered into a partnership with Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics to boost its off-line sales in India.

"We have partnered with Micromax to launch our smartphones at multibrand outlets in India," Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice-President, (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told IANS. Huawei's online brand Honor phones are not part of this deal.

"In Micromax brand stores, Micromax phones will be available. But as far as the distribution and retail network that we have, Huawei will be capitalising on that," said Deepti Mehra, Head, Marketing, Micromax Informatics.

"There will be no co-branding. Micromax will continue separately when it comes to launching of own phones. There is no conflict of interest because Micromax addresses to the mass segment and Huawei the premium category," she said.

Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone seller, entered the India market in 2018.

Having started its business online in India, Huawei launched offline products exclusively with Chroma. After that it partnered with Poorvika Mobiles to expand presence in the southern states.

With the alliance with Micromax, the idea is to be present across the country, starting from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

"With an aim to be present where our consumers are, we plan to focus on a robust offline distribution network catering to the needs of consumers in urban as well as rural regions and to make them experience the innovative technology that has won the hearts of customers' world over," said Tornado Pan, Country Head (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

Huawei sold 200 million smartphones in 2018. It also shipped 100 million devices by the end of this May.