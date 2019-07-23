Technology News
loading

Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India

Huawei's online brand Honor phones are not part of this deal.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 18:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei on Tuesday entered into a partnership with Indian consumer electronics firm Micromax Informatics to boost its off-line sales in India.

"We have partnered with Micromax to launch our smartphones at multibrand outlets in India," Rishi Kishor Gupta, Vice-President, (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, told IANS. Huawei's online brand Honor phones are not part of this deal.

"In Micromax brand stores, Micromax phones will be available. But as far as the distribution and retail network that we have, Huawei will be capitalising on that," said Deepti Mehra, Head, Marketing, Micromax Informatics.

"There will be no co-branding. Micromax will continue separately when it comes to launching of own phones. There is no conflict of interest because Micromax addresses to the mass segment and Huawei the premium category," she said.

Huawei, the world's second-largest smartphone seller, entered the India market in 2018.

Having started its business online in India, Huawei launched offline products exclusively with Chroma. After that it partnered with Poorvika Mobiles to expand presence in the southern states.

With the alliance with Micromax, the idea is to be present across the country, starting from cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Kochi, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dehradun, Kolkata, and Jaipur.

"With an aim to be present where our consumers are, we plan to focus on a robust offline distribution network catering to the needs of consumers in urban as well as rural regions and to make them experience the innovative technology that has won the hearts of customers' world over," said Tornado Pan, Country Head (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business Group, Huawei India.

Huawei sold 200 million smartphones in 2018. It also shipped 100 million devices by the end of this May.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei
Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio GigaFiber Services May Debut Commercially on August 12
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Open Sale, Mi A2 Price Cut, and Other Discounts in Xiaomi Sale
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Review
  5. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  7. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Set to Debut in India on August 1
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Teased by Flipkart Ahead of August 8 Launch
  9. Jio Offers Best Overall Consistent Quality Data Network: Report
  10. Boult Audio Vibe ‘Truly Wireless’ Speakers Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor MagicBook Pro Laptop With 14-Hour Battery Life, Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Oxygen Blood Level Sensor Launched
  2. OnePlus 5T, OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 9.0.7 Brings June Security Patch, Native Screen Recorder, and More
  3. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 Get DC Dimming Through Latest OxygenOS Open Beta Builds
  4. Huawei Partners Micromax to Boost Its Offline Sales in India
  5. Nintendo Responds to Switch Owners After Joy-Con Controller 'Drift' Lawsuit Filed in the US
  6. Huawei H1 Revenue Grows 30 Percent Despite US Ban: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy A80 Pre-Orders Go Live in India With Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in Tow
  8. LG Display Posts Loss on TV Panel Supply Glut, Invests in South Korea OLED Plant
  9. Google Shopping Platform Launched in the US, Chasing Amazon
  10. Huawei Said to Have Helped North Korea Build a Wireless Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.