Technology News
loading

Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China

Huawei P50 series is teased to have a dual ring camera design and curved-edge display.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 July 2021 12:25 IST
Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huaweidevice

Huawei P50 series is expected to have up to quad rear cameras backed by Leica

Highlights
  • Huawei P50 series global launch is said to be confirmed
  • The smartphone series is expected to have at least three models
  • Huawei P50 series is expected to have Kirin 9000 SoC in China

Huawei P50 series global launch has reportedly been confirmed. The new smartphone series from the Chinese manufacturer is initially coming to China on July 29. It is teased to have Leica optics and is expected to have HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoCs. The Huawei P50 series is also speculated to have the regular Huawei P50 as well as the Huawei P50 Pro and the top-of-the-line Huawei P50 Pro+. The top-end model is likely to have a quad rear camera setup and a periscope lens.

Citing a company representative in Finland, GSMArena reports that the Huawei P50 series will launch globally. Exact details about the launch are yet to be revealed, though.

Earlier this week, Huawei took to Weibo to confirm that its P50 series is debuting in China on July 29. The company also released a teaser video that shows off the Leica-backed optics and a 125mm periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture on one of the Huawei P50 models. The Huawei P40 Pro+ was also launched last year with a similar 125mm lens that enabled 10x optical zoom.

huawei p50 series camera teaser image weibo Huawei P50 Series

Huawei P50 series is teased to come with Leica-backed optics
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Huaweidevice

 

The teaser video also suggested curved edges and a metal build on the new Huawei phone models. Further, it suggests a dual ring camera design that was tipped earlier.

Huawei is also rumoured to offer a patented liquid lens technology on its P50 series to provide millisecond-level focussing. The new smartphone models by the company are also expected to have hole-punch displays and 5G support. You can also expect Huawei to provide some custom experiences through its proprietary HarmonyOS.

The China variants of the Huawei P50 series are expected to have the Kirin 9000, but the global models could come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC. There could also be some 4G-only models specifically for global markets.

Last year, Huawei launched its P40 series in China that included the P40, P40 Pro, and the P40 Pro+. All those three phones came with 5G connectivity and had the Kirin 990 SoC. Huawei also expanded its P40 series with the P40 4G variant in March this year.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P50 series, Huawei P50, Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 Pro Plus, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Batgirl Casts Leslie Grace in Lead for HBO Max DC Movie: Report

Related Stories

Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Clubhouse Is Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  2. OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Everything You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  6. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  7. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  8. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Pro Getting Realme UI 2.0 Update, Changelog Screenshots Show
  10. Konami’s PES Is Now Free-to-Play eFootball With Full Crossplay Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Updating Android Backup to ‘Backup by Google One’: Report
  2. Huawei P50 Series Reportedly Set to Launch Globally After July 29 Debut in China
  3. Batgirl Casts Leslie Grace in Lead for HBO Max DC Movie: Report
  4. Bitcoin Price Sees a Surge After Elon Musk's Conference on Cryptocurrency
  5. YouTube Says It Pulled Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro’s Videos for COVID-19 Misinformation
  6. Dogecoin Investor Glauber Contessoto, Despite Losing Millionaire Status, Is Continuing to Buy Cryptocurrency
  7. Twitter Celebrity Hack: UK Citizen Arrested in Spain for Role in 2020 Scam Attack
  8. Vivo Y53s NFC With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Clubhouse Drops Invite-Only Access, Now Open for Everyone on iOS and Android
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Receiving Android 10-based OxygenOS 10.3.12 Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com