Huawei P50 Pro Beats Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra to Lead DxOMark's Smartphone Display Rankings

Huawei P50 Pro scored an impressive 93 points in the smartphone display rankings.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 11 August 2021 17:40 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei P50 Pro sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Huawei P50 Pro beat Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra by two points
  • DxOMark mentions Huawei P50 Pro has almost flicker-free display
  • Huawei P50 Pro is considerably cheaper than its competition

Huawei P50 Pro has taken the lead in the smartphone display rankings by DxOMark. The newly launched smartphone has surpassed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra by two points. Samsung has long held the top spot in smartphone display ranking and currenly has three smartphones in the top 10 global rankings. The benchmarking website mentions that Huawei P50 Pro has scored excellently in its review. The smartphone gets a 6.6-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

According to the latest review by DxOMark, Huawei P50 Pro has secured the top spot with 93 points in the smartphone display reviews. The Huawei smartphone, launched in July, has taken the lead from Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Exynos SoC variant) that scored 91 points in the smartphone display reviews. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Snapdragon variant) is at the third spot with 90 points. It is worth noting that the Huawei P50 Pro is considerably more economical to purchase compared to the smartphone it beat.

The display on Huawei P50 Pro is a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,228x2,700 pixels) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,440Hz high frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 450ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. The display specifications look impressive on paper and have performed equally well in the benchmarking tests.

DxOMark also mentions the screen of the Huawei P50 Pro is almost flicker-free. The benchmarking website has mentioned that the brightness of the display is appropriate for watching HDR10 videos but dark tones lack detail.

Other pros mentioned by DxOMark are that the readability is pleasant in low light and indoor conditions. The touch is also smooth and accurate.

However, it also mentioned that the default brightness is too low for pleasant readability in outdoor conditions while it also shows a slight Yellow/ Green cast. Another con mentioned by the benchmarking website are that frame drops are sometimes noticeable when a game is loading.

As per the test results, the Huawei P50 Pro has a readability score of 70 points. In the colour and video tests, the recently launched smartphone scored 83 points, respectively. In motion and touch tests, Huawei P50 Pro scored 82 points, respectively. The smartphone scored 86 points in the artifacts management tests.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4360mAh
OS Proprietary
Resolution 1228x2700 pixels
Satvik Khare
