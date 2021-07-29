Technology News
Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 With 50-Megapixel Main Cameras, 4G Connectivity Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P50 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 July 2021 19:30 IST
Highlights
  • Huawei P50 Pro has a quad rear camera setup
  • Huawei P50 has a triple rear camera setup
  • Huawei P50 Pro comes with a 64-megapixel telephoto lens

Huawei P50 Pro and Huawei P50 smartphones have been launched in the Chinese market. The two phones sport unique capsule-like rear camera modules. The Pro model comes with two SoC variants — powered by Kirin 9000 and Snapdragon 888 — aimed at different markets. The vanilla model comes in a single Snapdragon 888-powered model. Even though both the processors support 5G, the phones offer 4G connectivity. Huawei P50 Pro is the more premium model of the two, and it comes with a quad camera setup on the back with a 50-megapixel main camera and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. Huawei P50, on the other hand, has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Huawei P50 Pro, Huawei P50 price, availability

The new Huawei P50 Pro is priced at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 68,800) for the 8GB + 128GB storage model. The 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 6,488 (roughly Rs. 74,500) and the 8GB + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 7,488 (roughly Rs. 86,000). Pre-orders will begin July 30, whereas sale will commence starting August 8. It comes in Cocoa Tea Gold, Dawn Powder, Rippling Clouds, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour options.

There are two other models with 12GB + 512GB storage and Kirin 9000 SoC — one is priced at CNY 7,988 (roughly Rs. 91,800) and the other model is priced at CNY 8,488 (roughly Rs.97,500). Both are slated to be available in September.

Coming to Huawei P50, the phone is priced starting at CNY 4,488 (roughly Rs. 51,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage option and CNY 4,988 (roughly Rs. 57,300) for the lone 8GB + 256GB storage option. It will be up for sale sometime in September. Huawei P50 comes in Cocoa Tea Gold, Snowy White, and Yao Gold Black colour options.

Huawei P50 Pro specifications

Huawei P50 Pro runs on HarmonyOS 2. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,228x2,700 pixels) OLED curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 450ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It is powered by two processor options – HiSilicon Kirin 9000 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Huawei P50 Pro packs up to 12GB RAM and offers up to 512GB of internal storage. It supports Nano Memory card for storage expansion (up to 256GB).

There's a quad camera setup on the back of Huawei P50 Pro that includes a 50-megapixel primary colour camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 40-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with f/3.5 aperture. It supports 3.5x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture and auto focus support.

Huawei P50 Pro packs a 4,360mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge and 50W Wireless Super Fast Charge. It also supports wireless reverse charging as well. The phone is IP68-rated water and dust resistant. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ax, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board. Other onboard sensors include gravity sensor, infrared sensor, hall sensor, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, camera laser focus sensor, and colour temperature sensor. The phone measures 158.8x72.8x8.25mm, and it roughly weighs 195 grams.

Huawei P50 specifications

As for Huawei P50, it also runs on HarmonyOS 2. However, it features a slightly smaller 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,224x2,700 pixels) OLED flat display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1440Hz high frequency PWM dimming, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 458ppi pixel density, and P3 wide colour gamut coverage. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. There's Nano Memory card support for storage expansion (up to 256GB).

There is a triple camera setup on Huawei P50 that includes a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.4 aperture and OIS. It supports 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. It has the same selfie camera as the Pro model.

Huawei P50 packs a smaller 4,100mAh battery with 66W Wired Super Fast Charge. It is IP68-rated water and dust resistant. It supports all the same connectivity options as Huawei P50 Pro. Sensors on board include gravity sensor, hall sensor, gyroscope, compass, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, camera laser focus sensor, and colour temperature sensor. The phone measures 156.5x73.8x7.92mm and weighs 181 grams.

Huawei P50 Pro

Huawei P50 Pro

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4360mAh
OS Proprietary
Resolution 1228x2700 pixels
Huawei P50

Huawei P50

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1224x2700 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
