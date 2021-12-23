Huawei P50 Pocket foldable phone has been launched in China. This is the first clamshell foldable phone from the Chinese tech giant. Huawei already has the Mate X series of foldable smartphones under its belt. The new Huawei P50 Pocket is equipped with a multi-dimensional hinge designed to unfold without any signs of creasing. This handset features a 6.9-inch primary OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the main display has a full-HD+ (2,790x1,188 pixels) resolution.

Huawei P50 Pocket price, availability

Huawei P50 Pocket comes in Crystal White and Obsidian Black colour options. Furthermore, it has teamed up with haute couture designer Iris Van Herpen to bring a special Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition. The premium edition sports a gold finish with flowing patterns.

The new Huawei P50 Pocket with the base 8GB + 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 8,988 (roughly Rs. 1.06 lakh). The premium 12GB + 512GB storage edition will cost CNY 10,988 (roughly Rs. 1.3 lakh). International pricing and availability have not yet been revealed by Huawei as of yet.

Huawei P50 Pocket specifications, features

Huawei P50 Pocket is equipped with two screens — a 6.9-inch main OLED display and a 1-inch secondary OLED screen. The secondary screen can be used for checking notifications, receiving calls, and taking selfies. It even has dedicated widgets for first and third-party apps. It runs on HarmonyOS.

For optics, this foldable phone is equipped with a 40-megapixel primary camera, accompanied by a 32-megapixel and a 13-megapixel sensor on the back. The triple rear camera setup is capable of recording videos in up to 4K resolution. Huawei P50 Pocket is also equipped with a 10.7-megapixel centrally placed hole-punch selfie shooter.

The Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone packs a Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, paired with an Adreno 660 GPU. Its battery has a capacity of 4,000mAh and supports up to 40W fast charging.