  Huawei P50 Pocket Launch Confirmed for December 23, Tipped to Feature Familiar Vertical Folding Design

Huawei P50 Pocket Launch Confirmed for December 23, Tipped to Feature Familiar Vertical Folding Design

Huawei teased the launch of the upcoming Huawei P50 Pocket smartphone on Twitter.

By David Delima | Updated: 14 December 2021 18:51 IST
Huawei P50 Pocket Launch Confirmed for December 23, Tipped to Feature Familiar Vertical Folding Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Huawei

Highlights
  • Huawei P50 Pocket is tipped to launch with Snapdragon 888
  • The smartphone recently surfaced as Huawei Mate V in China
  • Reports suggest Huawei P50 Pocket could sport a 6.7-inch screen

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable smartphone is set to launch on December 23, the company confirmed on Tuesday. Huawei's upcoming handset could come in two colour options, based on the teaser shared by the company today. While Huawei is yet to officially announce details including the smartphone's specifications, the teaser suggests it could come with a familiar vertical folding design. According to previous reports, the company has been working on a smartphone which could be called Huawei Mate V.

The company tweeted the teaser earlier today, with an image of two gold and silver panels placed at angles alongside the text "Huawei P50 Pocket" with the December 23 launch date. The upcoming foldable smartphone is expected to launch at 8:30am CET (1:00pm IST), according to the image shared by Huawei.

> Compact yet powerful, that's #HUAWEIP50Pocket.
>
> Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/7JKN8uL3Al > > — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) December 14, 2021

While few details of the smartphone's specifications are currently available, the smartphone was tipped to launch with the Kirin 9000 SoC in China, dubbed Huawei Mate V, suggesting it could be a 4G smartphone. The global variant, according to a report by XDA Developers, could sport the Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The device is also said to come with a 6.7-inch screen and could feature the vertical folding design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

However, Huawei P50 Pocket isn't the only smartphone expected to be launched by the company in the near future. According to an older report, the company is also set to launch Huawei Watch D, the company's first wearable to support blood pressure monitoring on December 23. The smartwatch could feature a square design with dedicated buttons, including home and health, and could come with support for electrocardiogram measurement. However, the company is yet to announce details of the smartwatch, including price and specifications.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Huawei P50 Pocket Launch Confirmed for December 23, Tipped to Feature Familiar Vertical Folding Design
