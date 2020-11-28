Technology News
Huawei P50 May Integrate Patented Liquid Lens Technology to Enable Millisecond-Level Focusing: Report

A fresh report says that the liquid lens will be mass-produced and commercialised in 2021.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 November 2020 13:53 IST
Huawei’s liquid lens camera module film formation rate is reported to be almost 100 percent

Highlights
  • Huawei’s new technology was patented in December last year
  • Liquid lens is said to improve optical image stabilisation as well
  • Huawei P50 flagship series may use this new patented camera tech

Huawei P50 series, expected to release next year, will reportedly integrate an innovative liquid lens technology to massively improve focusing speeds. The company looks to shake things up in smartphone imaging once again with its new patented liquid lens technology that is reported to achieve millisecond-level focusing, nearly in the lines of the human eye. The new Huawei liquid lens camera module film formation rate is reported to be almost 100 percent. A fresh report says that the liquid lens will be mass-produced and commercialised in 2021.

MyDrivers reports that this new liquid lens technology may be integrated into the Huawei P50 series next year. This new technology was patented by Huawei on December 25 last year and announced in April this year. It is expected to be mass-produced and commercialised next year. This liquid lens technology will be integrated into the telephoto lens module on the phone.

The report explains that traditional zoom lens achieves focus by adjusting the focal length between two fixed focal length lenses. The new technology will use liquid to focus light and it will change the shape of the liquid by passing electricity through it to control imaging. “Huawei's technical solution can be used to drive the motor of the liquid lens to meet performance requirements such as autofocus and optical image stabilization, while improving the reliability of the motor under abnormal working conditions such as impacts and drops,” the report adds (translated).

This is not the first time that Huawei has been reported to indulge in camera hardware innovation. It was also the first to introduce a periscope lens on a smartphone – the first being the Huawei P30 Pro that launched in 2019. This new technology allowed smartphone makers to integrate big zoom lenses without having the module protrude out of the back frame. The periscope lens uses a mirror reflection method to adjust zoom setting before the light hits the image sensor.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Huawei P50, Huawei, Liquid Lens
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
