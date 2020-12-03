Huawei P50 series is anticipated to release early next year as per the company's traditional rollout pattern. A new leak suggests that the series will likely launch in March, 2021. The leak also hints at a MatePad Pro 2 in the offing sometime later in spring. The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro ECG model is tipped to launch much sooner and could go on sale this month itself. There's also going to be a Mate X2 foldable phone, which is expected to be unveiled at the MWC 2021.

Tipster Teme took to Twitter to announce that the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro with ECG will start selling from December 21. The smartwatch was launched in Europe in September, and it looks to now arrive with additional functionality of ECG. There is no clarity on when this smartwatch may launch for the Indian market. The tipster has also offered a roadmap of future Huawei products. There's also a mention of a new smart screen that may launch by the end of this month.

The Huawei P50 series is expected to launch in March and is tipped to run on Android 11-based EMUI 11.1. The series is reported to incorporate an innovative liquid lens technology to massively improve focusing speeds. This new patented liquid lens technology is reported to achieve millisecond-level focusing, nearly on the lines of the human eye. The new Huawei liquid lens camera module film formation rate is reported to be almost 100 percent.

The Mate X2 foldable phone is expected to launch during the MWC 2021 scheduled for some time in June, whereas the MatePad Pro 2 is tipped to launch in spring next year. The Huawei Mate X2 was recently spotted on TENAA hinting that the phone is already a work in progress. The tipster also claims that the Huawei Nova 8 series and Honor V40 phones may launch sometime this month or in January next year, corroborating previous reports.

