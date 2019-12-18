Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei P40 series phones will run Android 10, but without Google’s apps and services.

By | Updated: 18 December 2019 12:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei P40 series will include Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Lite phones

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 will go official in March, but no specific launch date yet
  • The phones will employ the HMS core and will miss out on Google services
  • Huawei P40 series phones are said to offer a remarkable new design

Huawei will launch its P40 series of flagship smartphones in March next year. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business Group, has announced that the Huawei P40 series phones will go official in March 2020. And even though he did not delve into details about the phones, the company's past launches suggest that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are in the pipeline. The Huawei P40 series phones have also been confirmed to run Android 10, but without Google apps and services, thanks to the ban imposed by the US government.

In an interview with the French press, Yu reportedly revealed that Huawei P40 series phones will go official in March, but he did not specify a launch date. The Huawei executive also mentioned that the Huawei P40 series phones will feature a remarkable new design, and will offer improved performance and photography experience compared to their predecessors, the Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro. The Chinese smartphone maker might also launch a Huawei P40 Lite, which is reportedly a rebranded version of Huawei Nova 6 SE.

Yu further revealed that the Huawei P40 series phones will run Android 10 with the EMUI custom skin on top, and Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core onboard. The latter is Huawei's alternative to Google Mobile Services (GMS) core, which means the Huawei P40 series phones won't have Google's suite of apps and services like the Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube, Google Photos, and Google Play Services. While the Chinese market is accustomed to it, users in other markets might find the experience of using an Android phone without Google apps and services extremely limiting.

But this is not a first for Huawei. The company's latest flagship, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, was launched in China without Google apps and services, but hasn't been made widely available in the international markets, including India. Huawei is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to bring in developers and build an app ecosystem for the HMS core, until the in-house Harmony OS is ready as an Android alternative.

Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Richard Yu
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Review
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  4. This Startup Wants to Eliminate Physical Buttons From Smartphones
  5. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  6. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  7. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo V17 Review
  10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker India Ticket Bookings Begin
#Latest Stories
  1. Next Task for NASA's OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft: Kiss an Asteroid and Avoid Mount Doom
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 With 3,000mAh Battery, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Announced: Specifications
  3. JBL Reflect Eternal Solar-Powered Headphones Unveiled With 'Virtually Unlimited Playtime'
  4. Vivo X30 Pro 5G 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA
  5. German YouTuber Fights Video Giant for Rights as Ad Revenue Dwindles
  6. Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu
  7. Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G Ousts 4G Variant From Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Review
  8. Boeing Starliner Spacecraft Set for First Launch to International Space Station This Week
  9. Facebook Says It Can Locate Users Even if They Opt Out of Tracking
  10. Amazon’s Lord of the Rings Prequel Series Casts Morfydd Clark as Young Galadriel: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.