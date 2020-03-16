Huawei P40-series got a new teaser on Monday. In the video, the Chinese tech giant showcases the curved body design of the upcoming flagship smartphone that is set to be unveiled in an online event on March 26. Last week, the pricing of the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 along with the Huawei P40 Lite and the Huawei P40 Lite E was also leaked. Meanwhile, another report has suggested the addition of Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition) to the P40-series.

With the launch of the Huawei P40-series, Huawei will be competing with the recently unveiled Oppo Find X2-series, especially in terms of the camera performance. Huawei has been repeatedly stressing on the upcoming smartphones' camera through its teasers, where it has been promising "visionary" photography.

Although the company has not revealed the official specifications of the smartphones, several reports have indicated that the Huawei P40 Pro will pack a quad rear camera setup while the Huawei P40 will have a triple rear camera setup. Not much is known about the sensors, however, it is stated that the Huawei P40 Pro will be equipped with a 52-megapixel image sensor. An alleged live photo of the Pro variant also showed a dual front camera setup on the smartphone. We can expect one of the lenses to be a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, which will give the photos a better depth quality.

In terms of the pricing, a leaked European price report showed that the 128GB variant of the Huawei P40 will be available at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 69,600). Additionally, the 256GB variant of Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Lite will come with a price tag of EUR 1,139 (roughly Rs. 93,400) and the EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,900), as per the report.

A South Korean retail website also suggested the launch of the Huawei P40 Pro PE, the premium edition smartphone from the P40-series. The camera setup is similar to what is rumoured on Huawei P40 Pro, however, we can expect enhanced secondary camera sensors on this smartphone.

