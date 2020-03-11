Huawei P40-series smartphones will be launched at an online event on March 26, the company announced today. Nearly weeks after confirming the official launch day, the Chinese tech giant's latest decision comes amid global coronavirus outbreak that has led to the cancellation of several mega tech shows. Huawei P40 series has been subjected to numerous leaks and rumours so far. Although Huawei has not confirmed the key specifications, here's a look at what we can expect from the upcoming smartphones.

Huawei in Tuesday's post also promised "visionary photography" in the upcoming P40-series smartphones. "We're excited to bring you the next chapter of visionary photography at our upcoming online launch," the company said in the post on Twitter.

Last week, a report showed the alleged prototype of Huawei P40 - the base variant in the series, where a triple rear camera setup was noticed. We had also noticed a periscope lens at the bottom rear camera and can expect the same in the Huawei P40 Pro. Meanwhile, an older leak had suggested that Huawei P40 Pro will come with five rear camera setup. Both the variants are, however, slated to come with dual front cameras.

In terms of the battery, we are expecting a bigger battery than what was earlier seen in Huawei Mate 30 Pro. If rumours are true, Huawei P40 series is expected to pack minimum 4,500mAh battery.

Additionally, we are hoping to see 6.57-inch full-HD+ or 2K AMOLED display with DCI-P3 and HDR support in either of the variants. The Huawei P40 is also said to be powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin flagship processor.

Recently, Huawei also released the toned-down versions of the P40 series with Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite E. While the Huawei P40 Lite is reportedly priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,378) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, the Huawei P40 Lite E is priced at PLN 699 (roughly Rs. 13,300) in Poland for the 4GB + 64GB variant.

In the last month, several mega tech events had been subject to cancellations due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Speaking on Huawei's move to launch the smartphones in an online event, a company representative told Engadget that the company wants to protect the "safety and comfort of everyone."