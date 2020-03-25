Huawei's highly anticipated P40 range of flagship smartphones is set to launch on March 26. Now although a lot is already known about the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro, thanks to a slew of rumours and leaks. A new report from known tipster Roland Quandt has now published in detail, as to what the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro will be capable of. The Huawei P40 Pro is reported to come with a high-end camera module, according to the report. Additionally, the report has indicated the European pricing of the two smartphones. Apart from Huawei P40 and P40 Pro, the Huawei P40 series is rumoured to include Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition.

The report, published by German website WinFuture, gives a detailed rundown of the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40. It mentions that while the phones will come with the Kirin 990 5G chipset, the connectivity will be limited to LTE for some regions. The report also predicts the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro prices will start at EUR 799 and EUR 999, respectively.

Huawei P40 Pro specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro, as we already know from several reports, will be a highly capable smartphone. According to the new report, the phone will pack a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display. The front panel is said to be the closest thing to a borderless screen. The screen will also come with a 90Hz high refresh rate.

The front panel will have a pill-shaped hole-punch camera cutout that will house a dual-camera setup and it is said to include a 32-megapixel camera and a depth sensor along with a 3D sensor, which will be used for face unlock.

The rear camera module on the Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly use two RYYB sensors, one for photos and the other for videos. The one on the 50-megapixel UltraVision camera will be used for photos, while the other RYYB sensor is for the 40-megapixel secondary camera will be used for videos. The 50-megapixel main camera will also come with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and will also have an Octa Phase Detection system that will be used for faster autofocus and more accurate focus on moving objects, along with pixel binning. Apart from that, there is going to be an AI feature that will capture multiple images in a 1.7 seconds window and automatically pick a 'golden snap.' Apart from that, we already know about the XD Fusion Engine on the P40 Pro camera from previous reports.

The Huawei P40 Pro will also offer up to 50x SuperSensing zoom without the loss of quality, the report says. The 50x SuperSensing zoom feature will engage all the cameras, along with the additional 12-megapixel camera with zooming optics and an f/3.4 aperture. Apart from that, there is also going to be a 3D depth sensor and a macro lens that will allow users to take pictures of objects as close as 2.5 centimeters from the camera. Both the front and the rear camera modules on the P40 Pro will also allow users to record 4K videos.

Apart from the cameras, the report says that the P40 Pro will only have one 8GB RAM option, along with two storage options of 128GB and 256GB. The company said that the Huawei P40 Pro will use a new NanoMemory-2 standard memory card.

Additionally, the Huawei P40 Pro will reportedly come with 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging support and wireless charging support. The Huawei P40 Pro will weigh 209 grams and have IP68 dust and water resistance.

Huawei P40 specifications

WinFuture notes that Huawei P40 will come with a 6.1-inch display, with the same pill-shaped hole-punch cutout display for the front camera setup that will include a 32-megapixel camera and a depth sensor.

The cameras on the Huawei P40 will be slimmed down in comparison. Although the main 50-megapixel camera with RYYB sensor will remain, it is said to not offer OIS support on the P40. In addition, there is going to be an ultra-wide-angle 16-megapixel camera, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Interestingly, the 8-megapixel camera on the P40 will have OIS, instead of the main 50-megapixel shooter, going by the report.

The Huawei P40 vanilla also comes with just one 8GB RAM option and will offer only one 128GB storage option. The P40 also uses the NanoMemory-2 card for expandable memory.

The Huawei P40 will also have a smaller 3,800mAh battery and will support 22.5W fast charging as opposed to the 40W fast charging on the Pro variant. The Huawei P40 also lacks the additional cooling systems on the Huawei P40 Pro

It is also to be noted that the new Huawei P40 series will come with an ASOP version of Android 10 and will have the Huawei App Gallery as the primary app store, instead of the Google Play Store.

The report also said that the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro will launch in four colours in Europe - silver, golden, white and black.

Huawei is set to launch the P40 and P40 Pro in China on March 26 through an online event. Earlier reports have suggested that the company might also come out with a top-of-the-line Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. However, there is no confirmation whatsoever on the availability of a Premium Edition of the Huawei P40 Pro.