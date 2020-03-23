Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Huawei's P40 series of flagship smartphones is set to launch on March 26. Ahead of the official launch, we already seem to know a lot about the P40 series of smartphones since the Huawei flagship has been one of the most anticipated range smartphones this year. Earlier reports and leaks have hinted at its speculated design, specifications, and the camera prowess on the Huawei P40 smartphones. The Huawei P40 series is said to come with the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro and a smaller version, the Huawei P40 Lite E. It has also been reported that Huawei might come with a top of the line Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition). Now, a new leak has hinted at some of the key specifications of the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro.

The leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal hints at the possible specifications on the upcoming Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. Agarwal has shared the specifications on his Twitter account, along with a few renders of the two Huawei flagships.

Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40Pro ->

-6.58"

-Leica Ultra Vision Quad Cam (50MP+40MP+12MP+ToF)

-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures

-Front: 32MP+Depth

-50X SuperSensing Zoom w/ Telephoto Stabilisation

-4200mAh, 40W Wired & 40/27W Wireless SuperCharge

-Kirin 990 5Ghttps://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/cCrTMXS1QX — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020

Huawei P40 Pro specifications (rumoured)

According to Agarwal, the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a 6.58-inch screen. The tipster had earlier shared a few renders of the Huawei P40 Pro, which showed the colour options that the Chinese manufacturer will make available on its flagship offering.

Further, Agarwal also said that Huawei will continue with its tradition of having Leica Ultra Vision camera lenses on its smartphones. The leak suggests that the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a quad camera setup that will house a 50-megapixel camera, a 40-megapixel shooter, a 12-megapixel camera, and a Time of Flight sensor (ToF). The leak also hints at the Huawei P40 Pro coming with Huawei's XD Fusion Engine for images. The front camera on the P40 Pro will be a 32-megapixel shooter with a depth sensor, according to Agarwal. This comes in line with earlier reports suggesting that the Huawei P40 series of smartphones might come with visionary photography.

The P40 Pro is hinted to come with a 4,200mAh battery that is said to support 40W fast charging. The leak also suggested that the Huawei P40 Pro might also support 40/27W Wireless charging. If true, this will make the Huawei P40 Pro the fastest wireless charging device in the market.

The Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to come with Huawei's flagship Kirin 990 SoC with 5G support. It has also been reported earlier that the Huawei P40 Pro will come with the Kirin 990 5G chip, along with 8GB of RAM.

Huawei P40 specifications (rumoured)

Along with the specifications and renders of the Huawei P40 Pro, Agarwal also hinted at the specifications for the Huawei P40 5G. According to the tipster, the Huawei P40 will come with a 6.1-inch display. The Huawei P40 has earlier been speculated to come with a 6.57-inch display.

Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40 5G Specifications ->

-6.1" Display

-Leica Ultra Vision Triple Cam (50MP+16MP+8MP)

-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures

-Front: 32MP

-Upto 30X Digital Zoom

-3800mAh

-Kirin 990 5G

Link for #HUAWEIP40Series Specs, check out now: https://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/tFd1teI2ua — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020

Apart from the display, Agarwal tipped the Huawei P40 to come with a triple camera setup on the back. The camera module on the Huawei P40 might consist of a 50-megapixel main shooter, with 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel cameras for assistance. The P40 will also come with Huawei's XD Fusion engine. Up front, the Huawei P40 will house a 32-megapixel camera. Now, since the render that Agarwal has shared shows a dual front camera within the hole-punch cutout, we are guessing it will also be a depth sensor like on the P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 camera module will have up to 30x zoom capabilities.

The Huawei P40 will also be powered by the Kirin 990 5G chipset. The phone will come with a 3,800mAh battery.