Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched a bunch of new devices earlier today. The highlight of the event was the Huawei Mate Xs, a foldable smartphone that is the successor to the Huawei Mate X. What came as a surprise towards the end of the event was Huawei CEO Richard Yu confirming the upcoming launch of the flagship Huawei P40 series. He also confirmed that the launch will take place on March 26 in Paris, France.

The Huawei P40 series has constantly been in the limelight thanks to multiple leaks that have taken place over time. The Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro are expected to launch together. We have already seen leaked renders of the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro giving us a fair idea of how the device will look. The Huawei P40 is rumoured to pack a triple camera setup at the back whereas the P40 Pro is said to pack a quad camera setup at the back. That's not all, the Huawei P40 Pro is also tipped to sport a dual-camera selfie setup at the front.

Leaks of the Huawei P40 Pro also point at a quad-curved display which is curved on all sides. It was also tipped to sport a 52-megapixel primary camera and a periscope-styled camera module with 10x optical zoom support.

The Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro were recently spotted on TENAA, hinting that the devices were close to launch. The TENAA listing tips that both the Huawei P40 and the P40 Pro are 5G ready and come with dual-SIM card slots. Huawei is also expected to launch a special variant called the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition which will sport a penta-camera setup at the back.

With the smartphone launch scheduled for March 26, we can expect a few more leaks to surface giving more clarity about the Huawei P40 series.