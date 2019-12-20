Technology News
Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro: Release Date, Expected Price, Specifications, Features, Latest News

Read the latest news about Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, a detailed summary of developments.

Updated: 20 December 2019 16:17 IST
Huawei P40 is reported to come without 3.5mm audio jack support

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 should integrate an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The phone will come without Google’s apps and services
  • Huawei P40 should sport a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cut out

Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones are the Chinese giant's next-gen flagship P-series phones set to launch in 2020. The phones should see upgrades in their cameras, processors, and displays at the least. The Huawei P-series phones have developed a reputation for its superior camera performance, and the Huawei P30 series launched this year was on top of the DxoMark list for a significant time. The successors Huawei P40 and Huawei P40, sadly won't have Google's apps and services on board, a drawback due to the ongoing US-China trade war.

While the official launch is still to happen, a host of details about the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro is already known. Here's everything we know about the two phones so far.

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro release date

Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro exact launch date is not known, but CEO Richard Yu confirmed in an interview that the phones will launch sometime in March 2020. The Huawei executive also mentioned that the Huawei P40 series phones will feature a remarkable new design, and will offer improved performance and photography experience compared to their predecessors. There's also a possibility that the Huawei P40 Lite be launched alongside the two phones, and this is reported to be nothing but the rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE launched earlier this month.

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro price (expected)

While there is no information regarding the price of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro as of yet, it should fall in the same range as the Huawei P30 series, or maybe be priced slightly more. To recall, the Huawei P30 was launched with a price tag of EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 62,200), whereas the P30 Pro will retail starting EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 77,800) for the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant of the Huawei P30 Pro comes at EUR 1099 (roughly Rs. 85,600) and EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 97,300) for the 8GB RAM/ 512GB storage option. The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro should sport unique gradient back panel finishes, but exact colour options are not know yet.

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro specifications (expected)

The two phones should run on Android 10 based on EMUI skin on top, and should feature dual-SIM slots as well. As mentioned earlier, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones will integrate Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core on-board, which means they won't come with Google's suite of apps and services. A recent leak suggests that the Huawei P40 will come with an ‘Advanced Horizontal Display' and a pill-shaped cut-out for multiple selfie cameras. If true, this is a considerable upgrade from the waterdrop-style notch seen on the Huawei P30.

The leak also suggests that the Huawei P40 will sport a 6.57-inch full-HD+ or 2K AMOLED display with DCI-P3 and HDR support, however a separate report claims that the size of the display should max out at 6.1-inch to 6.2-inch. The Huawei P40 Pro variant, on the other hand, is expected to sport curved edges on all sides that measures 6.5-inches to 6.7-inches. It is tipped to have a unique metal fold on all the edges that protects the display from falls.

The phones should be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin flagship processor. The cameras on the phones are still a mystery, and renders suggest that the Huawei P40 will sport a quad camera setup, while the Huawei P40 Pro should sport five cameras at the back. Both the phones should have a glass back panel, support a USB Type-C port, and come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phones are reported to not come with 3.5mm audio jack support. More details on the phones should be revealed as the launch date nears, and we will keep updating this copy as and when something crops up online.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Specifications, Huawei P40 Pro Price, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Huawei
