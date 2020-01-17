Technology News
Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition Renders Leaked, Colour Options Tipped

A fresh report suggests that the Huawei P40 Pro camera will use a Quad Quad Bayer 16-in-1 technology that will help in improving the quality of very dark photos and videos.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Huawei P40 Pro is reported to come in five colour options

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a quad camera setup
  • Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition to offer 10xoptical zoom support
  • The most premium variant should come ceramic finishes

Huawei P40 Pro new render has surfaced online giving us a detailed look at the design, and a fresh report also suggest the colour options on the P40 and P40 Pro phones. There's going to be a third Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition variant that is expected to launch alongside, and a render of that variant has also leaked online. This variant is tipped to sport a penta-lens camera setup, and a pill-shaped dual selfie camera cutout up front. A comparison of the camera setups on all three phones have also been leaked, and a fresh report suggests that the Huawei P40 Pro camera will use a Quad Quad Bayer 16in-1 technology that will help in improving the quality of extreme night scene environment photos and videos.

Starting with the render leak from 91Mobiles, it shows the Huawei P40 Pro from the front and back. The phone is seen to sport a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cut out for dual selfie cameras situated in the upper left corner of the screen. The phone sports a metal frame, and a rectangular shaped quad camera setup at the back. The report says that the Huawei P40 Pro will co in five colour options - Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White. The Huawei P40 is reported to come in the same options as the Pro variant.

Evleaks has shared a render photo of the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, and this render photo shows the phone sporting a ceramic finish in black and white, a penta-camera setup at the back, a pill-shaped dual selfie camera setup up front, and metal edges. The volume and power buttons are situated on the right edge of the screen, and the bottom edge is filled with the speaker grill, and the USB Type-C port.

huawei p40 pro premium man evleaks Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition

Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition render shows penta-lens camera setup
Photo Credit: Evleaks

Tipster RODENT950 shares photos of only the rear camera setups on the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition to help us see the difference more clearly. The Huawei P40 is sporting a triple rear camera setup, while the Huawei P40 Pro is seen sporting a quad camera setup at the back. The Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition, on the other hand, is seen sporting five cameras. The big sensor at the back is the Leica VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.8-4.0/18-240 equivalence ASPH lens. This periscope lens is expected to adopt two mirrors to be able to achieve 10x optical zoom.

huawei p40 pro premium main rodent950 Huawei P40 Camera

Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro premium Edition camera comparison
Photo Credit: RODENT950

Lastly, a fresh report from MyDrivers suggests that the P40 Pro will be equipped with a 52-megapixel image sensor with 1/1.33-inch size that will be custom designed by Sony. This sensor will be equipped with a unique Quad Quad Bayer technology that features a 16-in-1 technology. The report says that the camera does two 4-in-1 conversations to achieve the 16-in-1 stage, and this sensor will be useful to shoot video and photos in very dark conditions.

Huawei is set to release the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition in March this year.

