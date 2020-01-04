Technology News
Huawei P40 Series Tipped to Include Porsche Edition or Max Variant, Three Flagship Models Expected

The third rumoured flagship in Huawei P40 series will reportedly come with a rectangular-shaped rear camera module.

By | Updated: 4 January 2020 14:10 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ RODENT950

Huawei P40 series is set to launch in March this year

Highlights
  • The third flagship model will be more premium than the Huawei P40 Pro
  • It could be called Porsche Edition or the Huawei P40 Pro Max
  • The base models are tipped to sport Huawei P30 Pro-like camera

Huawei P40 series is reported to include three flagship phones this time. The company is reportedly going to launch the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro as expected, as well as an additional more premium Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition or a Huawei P40 Pro Max variant. The newly leaked variant is not to be confused with Huawei P40 Lite that has been leaked in the past on several occasions. The Huawei P40 Lite is said to be a part of the P40-series, but it isn't a flagship model. If the fresh rumour is any indication, the Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition or a Huawei P40 Pro Max will arrive as the third flagship phone in the company's P40 lineup. The new Huawei P40 series is set to debut in March this year.

Tipster @RODENT950 on Twitter has claimed that there will be three models of the Huawei P40 series. When someone asked if he is talking about the Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and Huawei P40 Lite, he rectified that he meant three flagship models. The tipster then goes on to claim that there might be third more premium Huawei P40 Pro Porsche Edition or a Huawei P40 Pro Max variant in the offing. He also hints that the camera design of the base model may be more like the Huawei P30 Pro, and the new rectangular camera design leaked in renders will be exclusive to the new third model only.

Apart from this, there's little else that the tipster indicates about this new third flagship model. While he says that there will be three flagship models this time around, he doesn't explicitly indicate that there won't be any Huawei P40 Lite. We should get more clarity on the number of phone launches as the launch date nears.

If the tipster is to be believed, the Huawei P40 Pro Max or the Porsche Edition will come with five rear cameras at the back, and two up front as shown in past renders. The five rear cameras are expected to be integrated in a rectangular-shaped module situated on the upper-left corner of the back panel. Up front, the phone is expected to sport a hole-punch display with a pill-shaped cut out for the two selfie cameras.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Porsche Edition, Huawei P40 Pro Max, Huawei
