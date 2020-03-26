Technology News

Huawei P40 5G, P40 Pro 5G, P40 Pro+ 5G With Kirin 990 5G SoC, Up to Five Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 has triple rear camera setup, Huawei P40 Pro has a quad rear camera setup, and the Huawei P40 Pro+ has a penta rear camera setup.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 March 2020 21:50 IST
Huawei P40 Pro 5G features a quad rear camera setup, as seen above

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro 5G comes with a 6.58-inch display
  • Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G has five cameras on the back
  • Huawei P40 Pro 5G, Huawei P40 5G are available in five colour options

Huawei P40 series was launched on Thursday in an online-only event. The series includes three phones namely, the Huawei P40 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G, and the Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G. All three phones support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, thanks to the Kirin 990 5G chipset. The Huawei P40 Pro 5G and the Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G have a Quad-Curve Overflow Display, giving the phones a bezeless look. The Huawei P40 comes with a triple rear camera setup, the Huawei P40 Pro has a quad rear camera setup while the Huawei P40 Pro+ has a penta rear camera setup. All three phones also have dual front cameras.

Huawei P40 series price and availability

The Huawei P40 5G comes in an 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, priced at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 66,300). The Huawei P40 5G comes in three glossy colour variants – Black, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White, as well as two matte variants – Blush Gold and Silver Frost. It will go on sale starting April 7.

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G is also available in a single 8GB + 256GB model, priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,900). Storage is once again expandable via the Nano Memory 2 card. It's available in the same colours as the Huawei P40 5G, and will go on sale from April 7. 

The Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM + 512GB model, priced at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,16,000). The new Huawei flagship phone comes in two colours, Black Ceramic and White Ceramic, and will go on sale starting June.

Huawei P40 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P40 5G runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top. It has a 6.1-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC, Mali-G76 MC16 GPU.

Coming to the optics, the Huawei P40 5G has three cameras on the back. The primary is a 50-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture as well as an infrared sensor. The cameras are housed in a pill-shaped hole-punch design.

Huawei P40 5G features a triple rear camera setup

 

For storage, the Huawei P40 5G has 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via Huawei's Nano Memory 2 card. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, USB Type-C, NFC. The Huawei P40 5G comes with a 3,800mAh battery and SuperCharge 22.5W fast charging support. The phone is 148.9x71.06x8.5 mm in size and weighs 175 grams.

Huawei P40 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P40 Pro 5G also runs Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 on top. It has a larger 6.58-inch (1,200x2,640 pixels) OLED panel with a 90Hz display refresh rate. The phone is also powered by the same octa-core Kirin 990 5G SoC, the Mali-G76 MC16 GPU, and comes with 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the optics, the Huawei P40 Pro 5G has four cameras on the back with the primary being a 50-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with SuperSensing, and a 3D depth sensing camera. On the front, you get a 32-megapixel f/2.2 lens and a depth sensor. 

The Huawei P40 Pro 5G comes with 256GB storage, expandable via Nano Memory 2 card. It shares the same connectivity options. In terms of battery backup, the Huawei P40 Pro has a larger 4,200mAh which supports SuperCharge 40W fast charging and Wireless SuperCharge 27W fast charging. The phone is 158.2x72.6x8.95mm in size and weighs 209 grams, making it quite a bit heavier than the Huawei P40 5G.

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G is mostly identical to the Huawei P40 Pro 5G, with a few minor differences. It has more inbuilt storage - 512GB - which is not expandable. It features a penta camera setup - a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS, a 40-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel SuperZoom periscope lens (125mm) camera with 10x optical zoom and an f/4.4 aperture, another 8-megapixel telephoto lens (80mm) camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 3D depth sensing camera.

Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G features a penta rear camera setup

 

It has nearly the same dimensions, at 158.2x72.6x9mm and weighs a little more, at 226 grams. The 4,200mAh battery features SuperCharge 40W fast charging, and Wireless SuperCharge 40W charging - said to be world's fastest commercialised 40W wireless charging.

Display 6.58-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Front Camera 32-megapixel + Depth-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 40-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + Depth-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1200x2640 pixels
Vineet Washington
Oppo Find X2 Neo Leak Shows Design Similar to Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G

