Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Huawei P40-series launch will begin through a livestream at 6:30pm IST today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 March 2020 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 series launch will be live streamed through the company’s official site

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 may carry a starting price of EUR 799
  • The new Huawei phones are rumoured to have hole-punch design
  • Huawei P40 Pro could come with up to 512GB of onboard storage

Huawei P40 series is set to launch at an online-only event. The launch is expected to bring the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. Some recent rumours have also suggested that the Chinese company would also unveil the Huawei P40 Pro+ at its event. All three new Huawei phones are speculated to have a pill-shaped hole-punch display and include a multi-camera setup at the back. The phones would also have a gradient rear panel in multiple colour options. The Huawei P40 series will come as the successor to the P30 family that was launched in March last year. Read on for launch details, expected price, and rumoured specifications of the new smartphones.

Huawei P40 launch timings, live stream details

The Huawei P40-series launch will take place through a live stream that will be available on the company's official website. The livestream will begin at 6:30pm IST today. In addition to the regular Huawei P40, you can expect the Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro+. The company may also announce its new plans to expand the Huawei App Gallery that competes against Google Play.

Huawei P40, Huawei 40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro+ price (rumoured)

The Huawei P40 price is said to be set at CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 42,700) for the base 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model would be available at CNY 4,288 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and the 256GB option is said to carry a price tag of CNY 4,788 (roughly Rs. 51,500). In contrast, the Huawei P40 Pro may start at CNY 5,488 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage model, on the other hand, would be available at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 64,400) and the top-of-the-line 512GB version would be priced at CNY 6,788 (roughly Rs. 73,000). The European price of the Huawei P40 may start at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,700), while the Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to carry a starting price of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 82,100).

Pricing details of the Huawei P40 Pro+ haven't surfaced so far. However, the phone is likely to be priced a bit over the prices of the Huawei P40 Pro.

Huawei P40 specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei P40 is expected to run Android 10 out-of-the-box with an Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) powered experience on top. The phone would feature a 6.1-inch full-HD+ display and powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM. It is also rumoured with a triple rear camera setup that could be called Leica Ultra Vision Triple Cam, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony sensor, 16-megapixel secondary sensor, and an 8-megapixel tertiary sensor. For selfies, there is likely to be a 32-megapixel single selfie camera at the front.

Recent reports suggest that the Huawei P40 would come in only 128GB of onboard storage and have NanoMemory-2 card support for expanding the built-in storage. It would also include a 3,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging.

Huawei P40 Pro specifications (rumoured)

Unlike the P40, the Huawei P40 Pro would come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,200x2,640 pixels) AMOLED display along with 90Hz refresh rate support. The smartphone is also rumoured to have an octa-core Kirin 990 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. It would come with a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel UltraVision primary sensor, 40-megapixel secondary sensor, 12-megapixel tertiary sensor, and a 3D time-of-flight (ToF) depth sensor. In terms of selfies, the phone is said to have a 32-megapixel primary sensor at the front -- along with a depth sensor. It would enable 50X SuperSensing Zoom.

The Huawei P40 Pro will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of onboard storage options, according to the reports. It is also rumoured to have NanoMemory-2 standard memory card support. Besides, the phone would include a 4,200mAh battery with 40W fast charging and wireless charging support.

Huawei P40 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

The Huawei P40 Pro+ specifications are majorly unknown. Nevertheless, the phone could come with the same Kirin 990 SoC that would power the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. It is also likely to have up to 512GB of internal storage options and fast charging support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P40 price, Huawei P40 specifications, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro price, Huawei P40 Pro specifications, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Plus price, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Vivo S6 5G Live Leaked Live Images Hint at Curved Glass Back, Waterdrop Notch
New Opera News Lite App Launched That Uses Less Data and Storage

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  3. Here’s What E-Retailers Are Saying About Their Services During Lockdown
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  5. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme XT Getting March Update With New Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  7. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  8. Redmi K30 Pro vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s the Difference?
  9. Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Infinix S5 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart to Resume Sale of Essential Products Amid Lockdown
  2. Huawei P40 Series Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Apple Safari Browser's Intelligent Tracking Prevention to Soon Block All Third-Party Cookies by Default
  4. Oppo Reno Ace 2 Spotted on 3C Certification Website, Suggests 65W Fast Charging
  5. New Opera News Lite App Launched That Uses Less Data and Storage
  6. Vivo S6 5G Live Leaked Live Images Hint at Curved Glass Back, Waterdrop Notch
  7. Coronavirus: Music Streaming Giants Pledge to Help Musicians Hit by COVID-19
  8. Coronavirus: Zomato CEO Says Hundreds of Employees Take Deep Salary Cuts as Business Hit
  9. ExpressVPN Records 15 Percent Usage Growth in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Widens
  10. Royole FlexPai 2 Foldable Phone With Improved Display, Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.