Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More

Huawei P40 series will reportedly get three new models this month – the standard Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and the Huawei P40 Pro+.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 23 March 2020 15:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More

Photo Credit: Twitter / evleaks

Huawei P40 series phones will reportedly be powered by Kirin 990 SoC

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 series phones will all support dual-band 5G connectivity
  • The vanilla Huawei P40 is tipped to feature triple rear cameras
  • Huawei P40 Pro+ is said to pack five rear cameras

Huawei P40 series is all set to go official in three days from now at on online-only launch event. This time around, Huawei is tipped to launch three phones – the standard Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and a P40 Pro+ model as well. As per leaks, all three phones will feature a pill-shaped hole-punch and will feature three or more cameras at the back. We have already seen alleged renders of all three phones, revealing their design and colour options that will be up for grabs, alongside some of their key specifications. Here's everything we know so far about the three upcoming phones:

Huawei P40 series price

The Huawei P40 will reportedly be priced at CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 42,000) for the 64GB variant, CNY 4,288 (roughly Rs. 46,000) for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB model will set buyers back by CNY 4,788 (roughly Rs. 51,000). As for the Huawei P40 Pro, the base 128GB storage configuration will reportedly carry a price tag of CNY 5,488 (roughly Rs. 58,600). The phone's 256GB storage model will retail at CNY 5,988 (roughly Rs. 63,000), while the 256GB version will be up for grabs at CNY 6,788 (roughly Rs. 72,486). Unfortunately, there is no word on the asking price of the Huawei P40 Pro+ model.

huawei main twitter evan blass body1 Huawei

Huawei P40 is said to come equipped with a triple rear camera hardware
Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

 

Huawei P40 series design

Tipster Evan Blass has shared alleged official renders of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro. The standard P40 is shown to feature a flat display with a pill-shaped hole-punch that houses two camera lenses and impressively thin bezels. Over at the back, there is a large camera module with three cameras and a dual-LED flash.

As for the Huawei P40 Pro, its display is curved on all four sides. The upcoming flagship phone also flaunts a pill-shaped hole-punch with two selfie camera lenses. As for the rear imaging hardware, it is said to pack four rear cameras, one of which has a periscope lens with a telephoto lens behind it for zooming.

Coming to the top-end sibling, the Huawei P40 Pro+ (Huawei P40 Pro Plus / Premium Edition, as per rumours) will look similar to the Huawei P40 Pro. The main difference between the two phones will reportedly be the rear camera hardware, as the Huawei P40 Pro+ is shown packing five cameras at the back, complete with a periscope lens. The main camera on each Huawei P40 series phone is said to be a VARIO-SUMMILUX-H 1:1.8-4.0/18-240 equivalence ASPH lens.

huawei main twitter evan blass body2 Hauwe

Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to feature a periscope camera with an optically stabilised telephoto lens
Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

 

Going by the leaked renders, the SIM slot, speaker, and USB Type-C port will be located at the bottom, and there won't be a 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone. Notably, the gap between the two selfie cameras will allegedly house face scanning hardware that has been carried over from the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. The standard Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro will come in Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White colours. As for the Huawei P40 Pro+, it is said to come in plain white and black shades.

Huawei P40 series specifications

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared some new details about alleged Huawei P40 series' internal hardware. The Huawei P40 is said to feature a 6.1-inch display, most likely with full-HD+ resolution. The camera hardware will reportedly be marketed as Leica Ultra Vision Triple Cam, with the main camera utilising a 50-megapixel Sony sensor with custom RYYB array.

huawei main twitter ishan agarwal Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+ aka Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition will reportedly sport five rear cameras 
Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

 

It will be assisted by a 16-megapixel secondary camera and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera. On the front is a single 32-megapixel camera. The phone is said to employ the proprietary Huawei XD Fusion Engine for photos, and will offer a range of 30X digital zoom. It will come equipped with a 3,800mAh battery, but there is no clarity on exact fast charging capacity.

Now on to the Huawei P40 Pro. This phone is said to feature a larger 6.58-inch curved display. The main camera is a 50-megapixel unit, assisted by a 40-megapixel CINE secondary camera, a 12-megapixel tertiary camera, and a ToF camera for depth sensing. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera accompanied by a depth sensor. It will reportedly offer 50X SuperSensing Zoom support, thanks to an optically stabilised telephoto camera.

It is tipped to come equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W wired charging and 40W/27W wireless charging. All three Huawei P40 series phones will be powered by the in-house Kirin 990 SoC paired with a minimum 8GB of RAM, and will offer dual-band 5G connectivity support.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P40, Huawei P40 price, Huawei P40 specifications, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro price, Huawei P40 Pro specifications, Huawei P40 Pro Plus, Huawei P40 Pro Plus price, Huawei P40 Pro Plus specifications, Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Coronavirus: Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone Right Now?

Related Stories

Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9S Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, More
  2. Should Hotstar, Netflix, Others Lower Video Quality for Everyone?
  3. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch: Here’s Everything We Think We Know So Far
  4. Home Internet Suddenly Slow? Try These Steps Before Upgrading
  5. Dolby Atmos Music Comes to India with AR Rahman’s ‘99 Songs’ Soundtrack
  6. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  7. Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition, New RedmiBook Model Tipped to Launch Tomorrow
  8. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G Spotted on TENAA With 64-Megapixel Camera, More
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  10. Redmi K30 Pro Launching on March 24: Everything We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Fixed Broadband Download Speeds Increased This Month Amid Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Ookla
  2. Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro+: All We Know So Far, Including Expected Pricing, Specifications, More
  3. Delhi Lockdown: Uber Rides Suspended, Ola Curtails Services
  4. Coronavirus Outbreak: Elon Musk Says SpaceX, Tesla Are 'Working On' Ventilators
  5. Facebook to Cut Video Streaming Quality in Virus-Hit Europe
  6. Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Fitbit Charge 4 Leaked Images Show Black and Rosewood Colour Options, Design Similar to Charge 3
  8. Coronavirus: MTNL Offers Double Data on All Broadband Plans Amid Delhi, Mumbai Lockdown
  9. Kanan Gill’s Netflix Stand-Up Special, ‘Yours Sincerely’, Gets April Release Date
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 5G TENAA Listing Tips 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,370mAh Battery With Fast Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.