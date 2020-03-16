Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications

The model name 'ELS-NX9' spotted on Geekbench, was earlier given to Huawei P40 Pro on a certification website.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 March 2020 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications

Huawei P40-series will be launched on March 26

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 series will be launched on March 26 in an online event
  • Huawei P40 Pro is said to support 5G
  • We can expect one of the P40 phones to be powered by Kirin 990 5G chip

Huawei P40-series is a highly anticipated smartphone lineup from Huawei that is set to be launched on March 26. However, ahead of its launch, the upcoming smartphones by the Chinese tech giant have been at the helm of several leaks and rumours. Now, one of the variants of the Huawei P40-series was spotted on Geekbench - highlighting some of the key specifications - and it's thought to be the Huawei P40 Pro. If the key speculations are accurate, we can expect one of the smartphones from the series to support 5G connectivity and come with an octa-core processor. In the meanwhile, a leaked image claims to show the entire Huawei P40 series lineup.

Earlier reports have indicated that in the lineup, we can expect the launch of Huawei P40, the Huawei P40 Lite, the Huawei P40 Lite E, the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition).

Geekbench is now though have listed one of the upcoming Huawei flagship smartphones under the model name 'ELS-NX9'. From the listing, we can notice that the said smartphone will have 8GB of RAM and run on Android 10. The processor section does not specify the name of the SoC but we can see it's an octa-core HiSilicon processor which is owned by Huawei. We are not fully unfamiliar with the model name, ELS-NX9 as it was previously spotted on a certification website. The specific model name was given to Huawei P40 Pro which is rumoured to be powered by Kirin 990 5G chip. The phone on the certification website was also branded as Huawei P40 Pro 5G.

The rumours around 5G connectivity on the P40-series however, is not new. Since Huawei has not revealed any of the key specifications of the smartphones, we are left to use our imagination.

In any case, if we do not see 5G support in the Pro variant of the Huawei P40-series, the rumoured Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition) can very well have the said feature as the Chinese tech giant is competing with high-end smartphone brands such Oppo and Xiaomi who are now widely adding this to their flagships. At the moment, it is unconfirmed whether the model name 'ELS-NX9' actually belongs to Huawei P40 Pro or Huawei P40 Pro PE.

So far, Huawei has been repeatedly teasing the series with short videos where the company is boasting its "visionary photography.

Finally, as mentioned, another report shows the alleged photo of the whole P40-series lineup, where the Huawei P40 Pro PE can be seen with five quad camera setup. More will be known at the launch event on March 26.

HuaweiP40Pro main Huawei

Leaked image claims to show the entire Huawei P40 series lineup
Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Lite, Huawei P40 Lite E, Huawei P40 Pro PE, Geekbench
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V19 India Launch Teased, Specifications and Price Leaked
  2. Redmi Note 9S Launch Date Revealed by Xiaomi
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  4. Xiaomi Brings New Mi Wireless Power Bank Ahead of Mi 10 Launch in India
  5. New Nokia C2 with 4G Connectivity, 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  7. Flipkart's Next Big Sale Promises 'Lowest Prices' on Popular Mobile Phones
  8. Realme 6 Pro Review
  9. Realmi 6i to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  10. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Spotted in Android Beta: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A40 Start Receiving Android 10-Based OneUI 2.0 Updates
  2. Discovery Plus App Debuts With Exclusive Content Across Over 40 Genres, Support for 7 Indic Languages
  3. Huawei P40 Pro Spotted on Geekbench, Tipping Specifications
  4. NASA Encourages Remote Work After 2 Employees Test Positive for Coronavirus
  5. DoT Seeks Supreme Court Nod on 20-Year Window for Payments of AGR Dues
  6. Vivo Carnival Sale Kicks Off on Amazon; Discounts and No-Cost EMI Offers on Vivo U20, Vivo V10 and More
  7. Redmi Note 9 Pro Starts Getting First MIUI 11 Update With February Security Patch
  8. Apple Fined EUR 1.1 Billion for Anti-Competitive Behaviour by French Antitrust Body
  9. Kodak CA Series LED TVs With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs. 23,999
  10. COVID-19: Apple Restricts Coronavirus-Themed Games, Entertainment Apps, Starts Expediting Review of Legit Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.