Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Pro May Feature a Total of Seven Cameras

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch.

By | Updated: 30 December 2019 16:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro May Feature a Total of Seven Cameras

Photo Credit: 9TechEleven

Richard Yu recently hinted that Huawei P40 series smartphones may run HarmonyOS

Highlights
  • Huawei P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020
  • P40 Pro will have five cameras at the rear and two at the front
  • It is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's upcoming smartphones P40, P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with total seven cameras, five at the rear and two at the front. The five snappers on its back would feature a main wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, a periscope lens with support for 10x optical zoom and either a telephoto lens with up to 9x optical zoom or an ultrawide lens, GizmoChina reported.

The Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel.

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business recently hinted that the Huawei P40 series smartphones may run the company's own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android.

He also said that the HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes.

In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40, Huawei
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Purported Manual Tips Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro May Feature a Total of Seven Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  2. These Were the Best-Selling Tech Products on Flipkart in 2019
  3. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan
  4. Is Realme X2 Better Than Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi K20?
  5. Doctor Sues Apple Over Apple Watch’s Ability to Detect Atrial Fibrillation
  6. Huawei P40 Pro May Feature a Total of Seven Cameras
  7. US Astronaut Sets Record for Longest Spaceflight by a Woman
  8. Realme X50 Leak Tips 64-Megapixel Main Camera, 4,500mAh Battery
  9. Star Trek, Russell Peters, Angry Birds, and More on Prime Video in January
  10. Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price Increased in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P40 Pro May Feature a Total of Seven Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Purported Manual Tips Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup
  3. PAN Card, Aadhaar Card Linking Deadline Is Tomorrow: How to Check Status, Link Aadhaar-PAN Online
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 Rumoured to Feature Huge Battery Upgrade Over Its Predecessor
  5. China Jails Scientist Who Edited Babies' Genes
  6. Oppo A5 2020 6GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Increased by Up to Rs. 300
  8. Oppo F15 Set to Launch in India Soon, Company Reveals
  9. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 23 Prepaid Recharge, Now Offering Rs. 45 as Base Plan
  10. CES 2020: Samsung, LG to Show Off Latest Artificial Intelligence Tech, Displays Next Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.