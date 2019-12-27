Technology News
Huawei P40 Pro May Come With Five Rear Cameras

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to pack with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch.

By | Updated: 27 December 2019 15:15 IST
Huawei P40 Pro May Come With Five Rear Cameras

A leaked panel of Huawei P40 Pro suggests that it will feature a notchless display

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020
  • P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5 to 6.7-inch
  • The leak showed the P40 Pro in Blue colour

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei's upcoming smartphones P40 and P40 Pro are expected to launch in March 2020 and now a recent leak has hinted that the P40 Pro may arrive with five cameras at the back. The five snappers on its back would feature a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor joined by a 20-megapixel ultra-wide, a 12-megapixel periscope telephoto (10x optical zoom), a macro camera, and a 3D ToF unit, according to a report on Thursday.

The P40 Pro is rumoured to arrive with a screen measuring 6.5-inch to 6.7-inch and will sport rectangular camera modules at the back panel. The leak showed the P40 Pro in Blue colour.

Notably, a leaked panel of the smartphone suggests that it will feature a notchless display, according to the report by GSM Arena. However, it not clear whether the selfie camera will be a pop-up one or an under-display one.

According to a previous report, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that Huawei P40 Pro will support 10x optical zoom. The analyst says that the Huawei P40 series price will start between CNY 4,000 to CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 40,500 to Rs. 50,700).

Richard Yu, the head of Huawei's consumer business recently hinted that P40 series smartphones may run its own HarmonyOS operating system instead of Google's Android. He said that the HarmonyOS is now ready for smartphones but the company is waiting to see if the situation with the US changes.

In addition, Yu also revealed that Huawei has been considering selling its Kirin processors to other companies in industries for segments such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics.

The company recently launched its latest Kirin 990 (5G) flagship chipset with an integrated 5G modem at the IFA 2019.

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Huawei
Huawei P40 Pro May Come With Five Rear Cameras
