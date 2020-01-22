Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges

Huawei P40 Pro live photos have emerged, and it shows the dual selfie camera cut outs on the top portion of the display.

By | Updated: 22 January 2020 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges

Photo Credit: Weibo

Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport a black status bar on top of the display
  • The phone is reported offer a 52-megapixel Sony sensor at the back
  • Past reports suggest 10x optical zoom capabilities on the P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro has allegedly surfaced in live photos, hinting that the phone is already in the testing phase. Photos of the phone were snapped in a subway, presumably in the hands of one of the employees who is testing it. In the images, the purported Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport a dual hole-punch display with the cut outs placed on the upper left corner of the screen. The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to launch alongside the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition and the vanilla Huawei P40 phones. The phone is rumoured to sport a quad camera setup at the back.

The live photos of the Huawei P40 Pro were leaked by Digital Chat Station on Weibo, but were removed soon after. However, the photos were shared again by another user on Weibo, and it shows the phone's curved edged display and dual selfie camera cutouts. As mentioned, the phone is seen in someone's hand, with the display turned on. The Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport curved edges on the sides of the display, and the top portion is concealed by a case, but it is also expected to have curve edges. A black status bar is visible on the top portion of the display as well. The live photos show that the back is completely sealed by the case.

Past renders suggest the Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a rectangular-shaped quad camera setup at the back. The phone is reported to offer a 52-megapixel custom-made Sony image sensor with a 1/1.33-inch size, and be equipped with a unique Quad Quad Bayer technology to help shoot photos and videos in very dark conditions. Past reports also tip that the phone is likely to come in five colour options - Black, Blush Gold, Silver Frost, Deep Sea Blue, and Ice White. The Huawei P40 Pro and the Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition are expected to sport 10x optical zoom capabilities. Huawei will reportedly use two mirrors and a prism in the periscope lens to achieve this.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos, Huawei P40 Pro Design, Huawei P40 Pro Display, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Witcher, 6 Underground Among Netflix’s Most Popular TV Series, Movies
Poco F1 Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Aims at March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone: Report
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  3. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
  6. Inside Edge Season 3 a Go as Amazon Announces 2 More Indian Shows
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Tipped to Launch in India in February With Dual Selfie Cameras
  8. Oppo F15 Review
  9. Mi Router 4C With Four Antennae, Up to 300Mbps Speed Launched in India
  10. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco F1 Android 10 Update With MIUI 11 Starts Rolling Out for Beta Testers
  2. WhatsApp Dark Mode Rolling Out for Beta Testers on Android: Here's How to Enable It
  3. Huawei P40 Pro Live Photos Leak, Tip Curved Display Edges
  4. The Witcher, 6 Underground Among Netflix’s Most Popular TV Series, Movies
  5. Vodafone Group Quits Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Project
  6. Realme to Be Among the First Brands to Launch Snapdragon 720G Phones, Company’s Madhav Sheth Reveals
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Surfaces, Tipped for February Launch in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite With S Pen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Boss Jeff Bezos's Phone Said to Have Been Hacked by Saudi Crown Prince
  10. Apple Said to Be Eyeing March Launch for Low-Cost iPhone
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.