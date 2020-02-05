Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras

Another live photo of the Huawei P40 Pro has surfaced online, showing off design details. The phone is seen to sport a pill-shaped cutout on the top of the screen that houses two selfie cameras. The waterfall display with the prominent curved edges on the sides is visible clearly in this live photo, and the phone is also seen to sport very slim bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. The selfie camera cutout is positioned in the upper left corner of the display.

The live photo of the Huawei P40 Pro is courtesy Chinese tipster Technology Yu, and he shared it online via Weibo. Unfortunately, the photo only shows the front portion of the display, and the phone is seen to be turned on with the Settings page showing up on the screen. Judging by the hand that is holding the phone, it seems to be quite large for one-handed use. Apart from this, the Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport dual selfie cameras, something that has been reported earlier as well. The curved edges on the sides are quite prominent, and there's little to no bezel on the top forehead or the bottom chin of the display.

Past leaks suggest that the Huawei P40 Pro Past may sport a rectangular-shaped quad camera setup at the back with 10x optical zoom capabilities. The phone is reported to offer a 52-megapixel custom-made Sony image sensor with a 1/1.33-inch size, and be equipped with a unique Quad Quad Bayer technology to help shoot photos and videos in very dark conditions. The phone is reported to feature a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display, and should be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin flagship processor.