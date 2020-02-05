Technology News
Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo Leak Tips Dual Selfie Cameras

The Huawei P40 Pro phone is seen to sport a pill-shaped cut out on the top of the screen that houses two selfie cameras on the upper left corner.

By | Updated: 5 February 2020 14:08 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Technology Yu

Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport curved edges on the sides of the display
  • Phone houses the camera cut outs on the upper left corner of the screen
  • Huawei P40 Pro is tipped to sport a 52-megapixel Sony image sensor

Another live photo of the Huawei P40 Pro has surfaced online, showing off design details. The phone is seen to sport a pill-shaped cutout on the top of the screen that houses two selfie cameras. The waterfall display with the prominent curved edges on the sides is visible clearly in this live photo, and the phone is also seen to sport very slim bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. The selfie camera cutout is positioned in the upper left corner of the display.

The live photo of the Huawei P40 Pro is courtesy Chinese tipster Technology Yu, and he shared it online via Weibo. Unfortunately, the photo only shows the front portion of the display, and the phone is seen to be turned on with the Settings page showing up on the screen. Judging by the hand that is holding the phone, it seems to be quite large for one-handed use. Apart from this, the Huawei P40 Pro is seen to sport dual selfie cameras, something that has been reported earlier as well. The curved edges on the sides are quite prominent, and there's little to no bezel on the top forehead or the bottom chin of the display.

Past leaks suggest that the Huawei P40 Pro Past may sport a rectangular-shaped quad camera setup at the back with 10x optical zoom capabilities. The phone is reported to offer a 52-megapixel custom-made Sony image sensor with a 1/1.33-inch size, and be equipped with a unique Quad Quad Bayer technology to help shoot photos and videos in very dark conditions. The phone is reported to feature a 6.5-inch or 6.7-inch display, and should be powered by the latest HiSilicon Kirin flagship processor.

Further reading: Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Design, Huawei P40 Pro Camera, Huawei P40 Pro Render, Huawei P40 Pro Live Photo, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
