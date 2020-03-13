Technology News
loading
Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer

The Huawei P40 is expected to be available in a variety of design options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 March 2020 19:26 IST
Huawei P40-Series European Price and Designs Leaked, P40 Pro PE Spotted at South Korean Retailer

The Huawei P40-series will be announced on March 26

Highlights
  • Huawei P40-series European pricing has leaked
  • There is a Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition as well
  • The Huawei P40-series will be announced on March 26

Huawei P40-series European pricing has been leaked. The list includes the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40, as well as the recently unveiled Huawei P40 Lite and the Huawei P40 Lite E. The cheapest of the lot, the Huawei P40 Lite E is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,300) - matching the Poland price seen earlier this month, while the most expensive, Huawei P40 Pro, is priced at EUR 1,139 (roughly Rs. 93,400). On the other hand, a specifications leak has suggested there is another phone in the series, the Huawei P40 Pro PE (Premium Edition) will come with a Kirin 990 5G chipset.

The pricing for the Huawei P40 series of phones shared by a Greek publication has the 128GB variant of the Huawei P40 priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 69,600), the 256GB Huawei P40 Pro at EUR 1,139 (roughly Rs. 93,400), the Huawei P40 Lite at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 26,900), and the Huawei P40 lite E at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,300). To recall, the Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite E were launched late last month and early this month, respectively. The prices shared at launched match those shared by the Greek publication quite closely. Another leak coming from Chinese website CNMO suggests there will be a multitude of designs for the Huawei P40 including a Dragon Edition, Gundam Edition, bilibili Joint Edition, and an Aerospace Edition, among others. The website also claims that the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Huawei P40 is priced at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,800), the 8GB + 256GB version is priced at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,000), and the 8GB + 512GB version is priced at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1.02 lakh).

Along with the list of designs, the Chinese website shared renders of the Huawei P40-series phones as well.

Talking about the Huawei P40 Pro PE, the specifications of the phone were allegedly leaked by a South Korean retailer, as stated in a report by Gizmochina. The listing shows the phone will have a 6.7-inch (1440x3160 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and pixel density of 518ppi. It will be powered by a Kirin 990 5G SoC and have 12GB RAM with 512GB storage. The website also states that the phone has five cameras on the back and two on the front. There is a 52-megapixel shooter, a 40-megapixel secondary shooter, an 8-megapixel camera, a 3D ToF (Time of Flight) sensor, and a periscope zoom camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel shooter and a 3D ToF lens.

The Huawei P40 Pro PE is expected to come with a massive 5,500mAh battery with support for 50W fast charging and 27W rapid wireless charging. It has an IP68 rating. The Chinese company will launch the Huawei P40-series of phones on March 26.

Comments

