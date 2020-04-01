Technology News
Huawei P40 Pro Gets Highest DxOMark Score Yet, Tops Selfie Camera List As Well

The Huawei P40 Pro puts a four-point difference between itself and the previous joint leaders - Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: DxOMark

Huawei P40 Pro is lauded for its wide dynamic range and texture and noise balance

Highlights
  • DxOMark notes that the Huawei P40 Pro’s autofocus system is one of the be
  • The dual selfie cameras are praised for its Bokeh abilities
  • Huawei P40 Pro achieves the highest photo score of 140 points as well

Huawei P40 Pro has topped the DxOMark test to achieve the highest score ever. With an overall score of 128 points, the Huawei P40 Pro becomes the world's best smartphone camera according to DxOMark. The Huawei P40 Pro puts a four-point difference between itself and the previous joint leaders - Oppo Find X2 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro. It is also the number one device in the DxOMark selfie score database with an overall score of 103 points. The phone edges out Huawei Nova 6 5G to take the top spot.

The new Huawei flagship is lauded for its wide dynamic range and texture and noise balance to enable excellent photography in any condition or lightning. DxoMark also praises the 5x tele-camera for achieving outstanding detail and low noise levels across all tested zoom factors. The company also praises bokeh on the Huawei P40 Pro, but says that the ultra-wide sensor's 18mm focal length falls a bit short against competitors, who offer the ability to squeeze a lot more composition in a frame. DxOMark notes that the phone's autofocus system is one of the best, delivering flawless performance in all tested lab and real-life conditions.

At 105 points, the Huawei P40 Pro also tops DxOMark's video ranking for offering good exposure, autofocus, and wide dynamic range. The Huawei P40 Pro achieves the highest photo score of 140 points as well, based on an impeccable performance across all sub-categories like exposure and contrast, autofocus, artifacts, zoom, bokeh, and night photography. To sum it up, DxOMark notes in its review, “The Huawei P40 Pro's camera blows the competition out of the water. If you want the best camera in a smartphone, there is currently no better alternative.

Talking about the selfie camera on the Huawei P40 Pro, the dual selfie cameras are praised for its Bokeh abilities, accurate exposure and colour on faces, wide dynamic range in backlit and high-contrast shots, and well-controlled noise. To recall the camera specifications, the Huawei P40 Pro packs a quad rear camera setup with the primary shooter being a 50-megapixel Ultra Vision camera with f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The secondary is a 40-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The third is 12-megapixel telephoto f/3.4 lens with SuperSensing and OIS. The fourth and final is a 3D depth sensing camera. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture as well as a depth sensor.

