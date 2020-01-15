Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad Curved Display, 52 Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders

Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders

Huawei P40 Pro is said to feature a quad-curved display and a 52-megapixel camera.

By | Updated: 15 January 2020 19:42 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Rodent950

Huawei P40 Pro screen protector is said to be seen in the middle, without a display notch

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40 are due to launch in March
  • Huawei P40 Pro is said to feature a penta rear camera setup
  • The Huawei P40 on the other hand may sport a quad rear camera setup

Huawei P40 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, the latest flagship from the Chinese telecommunications giant. The Huawei P-series of smartphones is known for its photography chops, and this year's iterations are expected to be no exception. The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a penta rear camera setup, while the Huawei P40 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup. Now, new leaks for both smartphones have hit the Web, including one tipping a curved display for the P40 Pro and a 52-megapixel primary camera, while two others for the P40 include two contradicting renders for the smartphone. Both smartphones are due to launch in March this year.

Huawei P40 Pro display, camera leak

Let's start with the Huawei P40 Pro. As per tipster @Rodent950, the Huawei P40 Pro will sport a quad-curved display, i.e., it will be curved on all four sides - left, right, top, and bottom. The tipster notes this while sharing screen protectors for the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, and Honor Magic 2. As seen with the screen protectors, the display size is roughly the same, but, the company is doing away with the notch seen ion the Huawei P30 Pro, and going with a hole-punch display instead.

This last fits previous rumours, which claimed a dual hole-punch display for the Huawei P40 Pro. The tipster goes on to add that the curvature of the screen will be more pronounced than what was seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. In terms of build, @Rodent950 adds that Huawei will provide a ceramic build on some variants of the P40 Pro, apart from a glass build on the regular variants.

Finally, the tipster adds that the Huawei P40 series, presumably including both the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40, will feature a 52-megapixel camera using Quad-Bayer RYYB tech, resulting in 13-megapixel output. The camera is said to have an aperture of f/1.13 and an effective pixel size of 2.24-microns.

Huawei P40 render, specification leaks

Next up, are the two render leaks for the Huawei P40. In the first, shared by 91Mobiles, we see a triple rear camera setup - something that contradicts previous leaks that tipped a quad rear camera setup on the Huawei P40. The publication claims that the smartphone will feature Leica co-engineered cameras, something we've seen in previous generation P-series and Mate-series flagships from the company.

The render also tips dual selfie cameras fit into a pill-shaped hole-punch display cutout. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, the Huawei P40 is also tipped to feature a flat display - with no curved edges. The report goes on to add that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup, once again contradicting previous rumours of a penta rear camera setup.

More renders shared by Gizmochina are of TPU cases for the Huawei P40, and these show an L-shaped quad rear camera setup - something previously tipped. They also show a single front camera in a hole-punch display cutout.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Specifications, Huawei P40 Pro Specifications, Huawei
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  2. Realme 5i to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website
  3. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  4. Flipkart Opens Two Fulfilment Centres in Haryana, Will Create 5,000 Jobs
  5. OnePlus 8 Now Said to Have Been Listed on BIS Database
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Said To Have 3,300mAh Battery, Ultra-Thin Glass
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 Teaser Page Now Live in India, Tipping Launch
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Price in India Slashed
  9. Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling Wireless Neckband Earphones Review
  10. Mi A3 to Start Receiving Android 10 Update Next Month, Xiaomi Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P40 Pro Tipped to Feature Quad-Curved Display, 52-Megapixel Camera; Huawei P40 Leaked in Multiple Renders
  2. iPhone 2020 Lineup to Feature Two Models With 6GB of RAM, Analysts Predict
  3. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,999
  4. Vodafone Brings Rs. 99, Rs. 555 Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Voice Calling, High-Speed Data Allocation
  5. Mi A3 Android 10 Update to Start Rolling Out From Mid-February, Xiaomi Announces
  6. Government Said to Propose Incentives to Woo Apple, Samsung Suppliers
  7. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 26,999
  8. Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Is the Best Place in the World to Fail, Asserts 21st Century Will Be India's
  9. YouTube Adds Filters in the Subscriptions Feed on iOS, Coming to Android Later On
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Rumoured to Have 3,300mAh Battery, Ultra-Thin Glass and Plastic Protection for Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.