Huawei P40 Pro is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2020, the latest flagship from the Chinese telecommunications giant. The Huawei P-series of smartphones is known for its photography chops, and this year's iterations are expected to be no exception. The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a penta rear camera setup, while the Huawei P40 is expected to sport a quad rear camera setup. Now, new leaks for both smartphones have hit the Web, including one tipping a curved display for the P40 Pro and a 52-megapixel primary camera, while two others for the P40 include two contradicting renders for the smartphone. Both smartphones are due to launch in March this year.

Huawei P40 Pro display, camera leak

Let's start with the Huawei P40 Pro. As per tipster @Rodent950, the Huawei P40 Pro will sport a quad-curved display, i.e., it will be curved on all four sides - left, right, top, and bottom. The tipster notes this while sharing screen protectors for the Huawei P30 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro, and Honor Magic 2. As seen with the screen protectors, the display size is roughly the same, but, the company is doing away with the notch seen ion the Huawei P30 Pro, and going with a hole-punch display instead.

This last fits previous rumours, which claimed a dual hole-punch display for the Huawei P40 Pro. The tipster goes on to add that the curvature of the screen will be more pronounced than what was seen on the Huawei P30 Pro. In terms of build, @Rodent950 adds that Huawei will provide a ceramic build on some variants of the P40 Pro, apart from a glass build on the regular variants.

Finally, the tipster adds that the Huawei P40 series, presumably including both the Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei P40, will feature a 52-megapixel camera using Quad-Bayer RYYB tech, resulting in 13-megapixel output. The camera is said to have an aperture of f/1.13 and an effective pixel size of 2.24-microns.

Huawei P40 render, specification leaks

Next up, are the two render leaks for the Huawei P40. In the first, shared by 91Mobiles, we see a triple rear camera setup - something that contradicts previous leaks that tipped a quad rear camera setup on the Huawei P40. The publication claims that the smartphone will feature Leica co-engineered cameras, something we've seen in previous generation P-series and Mate-series flagships from the company.

The render also tips dual selfie cameras fit into a pill-shaped hole-punch display cutout. Unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, the Huawei P40 is also tipped to feature a flat display - with no curved edges. The report goes on to add that the Huawei P40 Pro will feature a quad rear camera setup, once again contradicting previous rumours of a penta rear camera setup.

More renders shared by Gizmochina are of TPU cases for the Huawei P40, and these show an L-shaped quad rear camera setup - something previously tipped. They also show a single front camera in a hole-punch display cutout.