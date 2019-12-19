Technology News
Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Renders Leak Online Revealing Key Design Details

The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones will not come with 3.5mm audio jack support.

Updated: 19 December 2019 10:59 IST
Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro Renders Leak Online Revealing Key Design Details

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

Huawei P40 is seen to sport a USB Type-C port

Highlights
  • P40 Pro is seen to sport curved edges with metal folds on the corners
  • The phones should support an in-screen fingerprint scanner
  • The Huawei P40 is reported to sport quad cameras at the back

Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones are expected to launch next year, and CEO Richard Yu has even confirmed that they will be unveiled in March 2020. Now, renders of the phone have leaked online, and it shows the phone off from all sides. The phones do no show whether it has a hole-punch display or not, but the rectangular camera module at the back is seen. The phones will not support 3.5mm audio jack, and it should support an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Onleaks and 91Mobiles have leaked renders of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 is seen sporting a quad camera setup, a glass laden back, and a 6.1-inch or a 6.2-inch flat display. The Huawei P40 Pro variant, on the other hand, sports curved edges on all sides that measures 6.5-inches to 6.7-inches. It has a unique metal fold on all the edges that protects the display from falls. The rear cameras on the Pro variant are not visible in these dark renders; however rumours reportedly suggest five rear cameras.

huawei p40pro main Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro will not sport a 3;.5mm audio jack
Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

The P40 and P40 Pro are seen sporting a SIM tray slot, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The phones house the volume and power buttons on the right edge of the screen. The report states that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones will not sport 3.5mm audio jack, but should integrate OLED display panels and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phones should run on Android 10 with the EMUI skin on top, and be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phones will integrate Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core on-board, which means they won't come with Google's suite of apps and services.

Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display

Huawei P40

Huawei P40

Display6.57-inch
OSAndroid 10
Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro

Display6.70-inch
OSAndroid 10
Comments

Further reading: Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Renders, Huawei P40 Pro Renders, Huawei
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
