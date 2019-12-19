Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones are expected to launch next year, and CEO Richard Yu has even confirmed that they will be unveiled in March 2020. Now, renders of the phone have leaked online, and it shows the phone off from all sides. The phones do no show whether it has a hole-punch display or not, but the rectangular camera module at the back is seen. The phones will not support 3.5mm audio jack, and it should support an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Onleaks and 91Mobiles have leaked renders of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 is seen sporting a quad camera setup, a glass laden back, and a 6.1-inch or a 6.2-inch flat display. The Huawei P40 Pro variant, on the other hand, sports curved edges on all sides that measures 6.5-inches to 6.7-inches. It has a unique metal fold on all the edges that protects the display from falls. The rear cameras on the Pro variant are not visible in these dark renders; however rumours reportedly suggest five rear cameras.

Huawei P40 Pro will not sport a 3;.5mm audio jack

Photo Credit: OnLeaks/ 91Mobiles

The P40 and P40 Pro are seen sporting a SIM tray slot, speaker grille, and a USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. The phones house the volume and power buttons on the right edge of the screen. The report states that the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro phones will not sport 3.5mm audio jack, but should integrate OLED display panels and an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

The phones should run on Android 10 with the EMUI skin on top, and be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC. The phones will integrate Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core on-board, which means they won't come with Google's suite of apps and services.

Huawei P40 Series Phones to Launch in March Next Year, Confirms CEO Richard Yu

Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display