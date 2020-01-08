Technology News
loading

Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras

Huawei P40 Pro could up the ante for phone cameras, yet again

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 18:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Weibo

The Huawei P40 Pro is shaping up to be a serious camera smartphone

Highlights
  • The render shows the five rear cameras of the phone
  • It might also have a dual hole-punch display
  • Huawei is set to debut the P40 series sometime in March this year

Back in December, Huawei confirmed that it will be launching the Huawei P40 series in March this year, sans Google's apps and services. Immediately after, we began getting a series of leaks and readers of what the P40 and P40 Pro could look like. Today, we have yet another leak from a case manufacturer which gives us a clear look at the alleged Huawei P40 Pro. The render shows the phone having a pill-shaped hole-punch display in the front and a total of five camera sensors at the back. The design of the camera layout also looks very similar to the first render we saw back in December.

The images posted on Chinese networking site Weibo, gives us different angles of the supposed Huawei P40 Pro. The shot of the front of the phone shows it having slim bezels all around but instead of a notch, we have a hole-punch cutout for two front cameras, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10+. The render also shows the phone having a noticeable forehead and the top of the rubber case having a little lip to cover the section up, which means we doubt there would be additional sensors in that panel.

Another image shows the Huawei P40 Pro case from all angles, which reveals protection for the physical buttons on the right, a cutout for the USB Type-C port and speaker at the bottom and two cutouts for on the top, seemingly for the microphones or an IR blaster and a microphone. The back has a large rectangular cutout for the camera models and additional sensors. The shape of this cutout is very similar to the leak from Onleaks back in December, which didn't give us a clear look at the phone. If we look a bit closer at the camera sensors, the lone one on the right is most likely the telephoto one, due to its squared shape. The Huawei P40 Pro is said to offer 10x optical zoom, according to analyst Ming Chi Kuo.

Along with the Huawei P40 Pro, we could also expect the P40 and maybe a Porsche Edition or even a Max variant of the phones. There's still time for March, so we should be getting more leaks till the day comes.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
CES 2020: Razer Launches Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, Kishi Mobile Gamepad, Sila 5G Router, and More
Realme 2 Pro Update Brings January Android Security Patch, Adds Dark Mode Toggle

Related Stories

Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price in India Tipped Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched at CES 2020
  6. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  7. Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype at CES 2020
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. TCL Launches AI-Powered ACs That Can Be Controlled Using Voice Commands
  10. NASA Finds Earth-Sized Potentially Habitable Planet 100 Light Years Away
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Starts Selling Official Stylus for the Switch, Currently Available Only in the UK
  2. Nokia 6.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch
  3. Huawei P40 Pro Alleged Case Renders Tip Dual Hole-Punch Display, Five Rear Cameras
  4. Motorola One Vision Starts Receiving Android 10 Update: Report
  5. Realme 2 Pro Update Brings January Android Security Patch, Adds Dark Mode Toggle
  6. CES 2020: Razer Launches Tomahawk Gaming Desktop, Kishi Mobile Gamepad, Sila 5G Router, and More
  7. Lunar Eclipse 2020 on January 10: Check India Time, When and Where to Watch
  8. Jio Wi-Fi Calling Service Launched, Supports Over 150 Mobile Devices
  9. TikTok Vulnerabilities Could Allow Account Takeover by Hackers, More: All You Need to Know
  10. TikTok Bans 'Misleading Information' That Could Cause Harm to Its Community or the Public
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.