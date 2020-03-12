Huawei P40 series is all set to be launched, and the company has already scheduled the launch to take place on March 26. The Huawei P40 series hasn't been the company's best guarded secret and we have already seen a lot of leaks about these phones. We already have a fair idea of how the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro smartphones will look and the kind of cameras they will pack. Fresh leaks tip that the phones in the Huawei P40 series will have 5G variants, thanks to a purported certification listing.

The Huawei P40 series lineup is expected to consist of three smartphones; Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, and P40 Premium Edition. The Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro have allegedly received certification from Thailand's NTBC and have the Huawei P40 5G and Huawei P40 Pro 5G branding. The listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice, but unfortunately, Gadgets 360 was unable to verify it - thus we urge readers to take the leak with a pinch of salt. The smartphones that received certification have the ANA-NX9 and ELS-NX9 model numbers.

Huawei P40 and P40 Pro were recently certified by Thailand's NBTC

Since these devices have been certified for 5G we can assume that they sport the Huawei Kirin 990 5G chip. The Kirin 990 5G is the most powerful chip that Huawei has on offer and is expected to power all the three smartphones in the Huawei P40 series.

Huawei's P40 series is expected to raise the bar for smartphone photography like its predecessors, the P30 series did. Recent leaks tipped that the Huawei P40 Pro will come with a custom RYYB sensor and have a second-generation Periscope Zoom Camera.

The Chinese smartphone maker recently launched the Huawei P40 Lite in Spain silently which was also expected to launch alongside the other smartphones. The Huawei P40 Lite packs a quad camera setup at the back and is powered by a Kirin 810 SoC. The phone was also running the latest version of EMUI on top of Android 10.

With the Huawei P40 launch event scheduled for March 26, we only have a few days to go for the official launch where all the details of the Huawei P40 series will be revealed.