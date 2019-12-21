Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro are all set to launch in March next year, and leaks surrounding the phones have picked up pace. The phones are expected to sport exceptional cameras, and now TF securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the premium variant Huawei P40 Pro will support 10x optical zoom. He reportedly explains that Huawei will achieve this great feature by using two mirrors and a prism inside the camera of the Huawei P40 Pro. To recall, the Huawei P30 Pro came with a 5x zoom lens, and that's because the camera integrated just a prism.

Huawei Central and MacRumors have obtained the latest note from popular analyst Kuo, and this time he offered details on the Huawei P40 Pro instead. He said that the phone will feature a redesigned periscope telephoto lens to integrate a 10x optical zoom lens, a first in a smartphone. He also noted that more phones will get this technology next year, although he didn't detail which phones will get it. Kuo says that the Huawei P40 Pro will integrate a newly designed 8-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with a large aperture of f/4.0. As mentioned, the phone will include both mirror and prism structures to achieve this extended field of view. Kuo also notes that the company will integrate 5X optical periscope lens in other smartphones like Huawei P40, high-end Nova phones, high-end Honor phones, and high-end Mate phones.

The analyst says that the Huawei P40 series price will start between CNY 4,000 to CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 40,500 to Rs. 50,700). He also says that the company is reported to target at around 9 million unit shipments of the 10x periscope zoom, and 28 million units of the 5x periscope zoom. Finally, Kuo says that a total count of periscope lens shipment will reach 37 million in 2020 compared to 9 million in 2019.

The Huawei P40 Pro is expected to sport a hole-punch display, about five rear cameras, and won't come with Google apps and services pre-installed.

