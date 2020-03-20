Technology News
loading

Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours

Huawei has some handsome looking phones coming soon

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 20 March 2020 19:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours

Photo Credit: Ishan Agarwal/ Twitter

Huawei is all set to announce its new phones on March 26

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Pro seen to sport ultra-slim display bezels and six cameras in
  • Huawei P40 has a similar design but lacks the telephoto camera of the Pro
  • Both phones will have heavy focus on photography

In about six days, Huawei will officially announce its photography-centric smartphones, the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. However, where there's a launch, there are always leaks leading up to it. The latest set of renders comes from tipster Ishan Agarwal, showing the front and back of both phones in great detail. It also shows the new colours, phones will come in. The Huawei P40 seems to have a total of five cameras, while the P40 Pro is shown to have a total of six cameras. The Pro model is also shown to have much slimmer bezels, which look almost photoshopped in the leaked renders.

Agarwal claims that images of the Huawei P40 Pro are official renders, in his tweet. The three colours shown off are gold, silver and black but he says there will be more. If true, then the P40 Pro will be a stunner to look at, especially with its barely visible side bezels. Only a sliver of the bezels round the four corners is visible, but other than that, it appears as though the display will curve along the sides of the frame. The render shows a pretty long, pill-shaped cutout for the selfie cameras but interestingly, there seems to be a gap between the two front sensors. Perhaps, Huawei is using a 3D depth camera for a more secure face authentication. Among the four sensors at the back, the last, square-shaped sensor definitely looks like the telephoto camera.

He also tweeted photos of the Huawei P40, in the same three colours. However, display has visible bezels all around, which means it probably won't wrap around the sides like the P40 Pro. This model also has a pill-shaped cutout but it's not as elongated as the one in the P40 Pro. The standard version also gets just three rear cameras and from the renders, it doesn't seem as though it would be getting the fancy telephoto camera from the P40 Pro.

The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro are rumoured to be priced at CYN 3,988 (roughly Rs. 42,100) and CYN 5,488 (roughly Rs. 58,000), respectively, for their base variants. Whether or not it will launch in India, especially with the current Coronavirus pandemic going on, remains to be seen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

More
Coronavirus-Shocked Hollywood Gets Break With Streaming Services
Pwn2Own Hacking Contest Ends, Hackers Exploit Vulnerabilities in Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Adobe, Safari, More

Related Stories

Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  4. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  5. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  6. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  7. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  8. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Blaupunkt BTW Pro True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. 12.9-Inch iPad Pro With Mini-LED Display to Still Be Launched in Q4 2020: Report
  2. Pwn2Own Hacking Contest Ends, Hackers Exploit Vulnerabilities in Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Adobe, Safari, More
  3. Huawei P40, P40 Pro Official-Looking Renders Leak, Show Cameras, Design, and Colours
  4. 5G iPhone Models Reportedly on Schedule Despite Coronavirus Disruptions
  5. Coronavirus Conspiracies Go Viral on WhatsApp as Crisis Deepens
  6. Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More
  7. India's First-Ever AI Summit, RAISE 2020, Postponed Due to Coronavirus
  8. GOG Spring Sale Brings Discounts on Over 2,500 Games and 27 Free Games
  9. Xiaomi Said to Stop Working on Its Own Chips
  10. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S Rumoured to Debut With Low Latency Rate, Wireless Charging Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.