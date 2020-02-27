Huawei P40 series is all set to be unveiled at an event on March 26, but a member of the P40 family has already been revealed. The Chinese smartphone maker has quietly launched the Huawei P40 Lite in Spain. However, the Huawei P40 Lite is a new phone in the name only, because it is apparently a rebranded version of the Huawei Nova 6 SE that was introduced back in December. As for the specifications, the Huawei P40 Lite packs a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 810 SoC.

Huawei P40 Lite price, availability

The Huawei P40 Lite is reportedly priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,378) for the 6GB + 128GB variant, but there is no word on the more powerful model packing 8GB of RAM. The phone comes in Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Crush Green colour options and will be up for pre-orders starting March 2. However, there is no word when the phone will make it to other markets, including India.

Psss...¿te has enterado?



Con HUAWEI P40 lite mira todo lo que te llevas:



🎛 Cuádruple cámara IA con campo de visión de 120º

⚙️ Chipset Kirin 810

🔋 Batería de 4.200 mAh

⚡️ Supercharge: carga al 70% en solo 30 mins



¡Contigo el futuro empieza hoy! pic.twitter.com/lr4J1jds9r — Huawei Mobile España (@HuaweiMobileESP) February 26, 2020

Huawei P40 Lite specifications

Huawei P40 Lite is a dual-SIM phone and runs Android 10 with the EMUI skin on top. However, the software is built around the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) core and not Google Mobile Services (GMS) core, which means no access to essential Google services like Play Store, Gmail, and Maps among others. The new Huawei phone packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2310 pixels) display with a hole-punch at the top-left corner. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 810 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

Coming to the imaging hardware, Huawei P40 Lite features a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel main camera. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Selfies and video calls are taken care of by a 24-megapixel front camera housed in the hole-punch.

The phone has 128GB of onboard storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card. Huawei P40 Lite retains the 3.5 headphone jack and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It comes equipped with 4,200mAh battery that supports the proprietary 40W SuperCharge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC, while a USB Type-C port is there for charging and file transfer.