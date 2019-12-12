Huawei P40 series is the company's upcoming 2020 flagship expected to launch early next year. As we wait for the smartphone, an alleged set of the phone's display specifications has surfaced online. The leak claims that the phone will feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED screen. A separate leak suggests that the Huawei Nova 6 SE will be rebranded and launched as the Huawei P40 Lite next year.

Starting with the Huawei P40 leak, tipster @RODENT950 on Twitter claims the Huawei P40 will come with an ‘Advanced Horizontal Display' and claims that it will sport a pill-shaped cut-out for multiple selfie cameras. To recall, the Huawei P30 had a waterdrop-style notch up front. Of course, this is a rather early leak, so take it with a pinch of salt. The tipster also suggests a 6.57-inch full-HD+ or 2K AMOLED display with DCI-P3 and HDR support. Lastly, a placeholder render accompanying the leaked specs suggests that the phone will use Leica optics, which doesn't come as a surprise as previous Huawei P-series phones have done the same.

Coming to the Huawei P40 Lite, the same tipster suggests that the Huawei Nova 6 SE launched last week, will be launched as the Huawei P40 Lite in other markets next year. He also shares a render in Black, showing off the hole-punch display, and the quad rear camera setup backed by AI features. If this is true, the Huawei P40 Lite will have a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, Kirin 810 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 48-megapixel main rear camera, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,200mAh battery. Of course, the company could tweak on the specifications in the rebranded version when it launches in international markets.

Huawei P40 Lite should launch as the rebranded Huawei Nova 6 SE

Photo Credit: Twitter/ RODENT950

The Huawei P30 series was launched this year in March, and the Huawei P40 series should launch in the same month next year, if the company keeps up with the tradition. Leaks should pick up pace as the launch date nears, and more clarity on the design and specifications of the next-gen Huawei flagship will be achieved.