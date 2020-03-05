Huawei P40 Lite E is the latest member of Huawei P40 series, ahead of the launch of the flagships - Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro - on March 26. Listed in several territories in Europe, including Austria, Poland, and Romania, the smartphone is powered by an unconfirmed octa-core Kirin SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup on the back and a hole-punch design for selfie shooter. There is only one variant of the smartphone that has been listed on the above-mentioned countries' websites, with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The Huawei P40 Lite E seems to be a budget friendly smartphone that has a 4,000mAh battery. It will be available in two colours, Black and Aurora Blue.

Huawei P40 Lite E price and availability

The Huawei P40 Lite E is priced at PLN 699 (roughly Rs. 13,300) in Poland for the 4GB + 64GB variant , which is the only RAM and storage configuration it comes in. The Austria and Romania website listings do not feature price tags. As of now, the Huawei P40 Lite E is on sale in Europe with no information on availability in foreign markets.

As we mentioned, the Huawei P40 Lite E is the latest member of the Huawei P40 series, with the Huawei P40 Lite having been launched in Spain at the end of February. The Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro flagships are set to launch on March 26 at an event in Paris.

Huawei P40 Lite E specifications

The dual-SIM Huawei P40 Lite E runs on Android 9 with EMUI 9.1 on top. It has 6.39-inch (720 x 1,560) LCD IPS display with slim bezels. The specifications page on the official Poland website states that the phone has an octa-core Huawei Kirin 810 SoC with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.7GHz but the ‘Buy Now' page states a Kirin 710F SoC. The GPU present in the Huawei P40 Lite E is the Mali G51-MP4. The phone comes in only one RAM configuration, 4GB.

Talking about the cameras, the Huawei P40 Lite E has a triple camera setup on the back. The primary is a 48-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture, the secondary is an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and the third is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the hole-punch houses the 8-megapixel selfie camera which has an f/2.0 aperture.

There is only one storage variant for the Huawei P40 Lite E,64GB, but it can be expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB). For connectivity, the Huawei P40 Lite E has Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n support, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back as well.

The budget friendly phone has a 4,000mAh battery support for 10W charging. Judging by the specifications, the 4,000mAh battery should last for a full day of use, but that depends on the usage and several other factors. The Huawei P40 Lite E is 159.81x76.13x8.13mm in size and weighs just 176 grams.