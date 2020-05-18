Technology News

Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 Lite 5G looks to be the rebranded variant of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G launched in China last month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 May 2020 10:40 IST
Huawei P40 Lite 5G With Kirin 820 SoC, 64-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 Lite 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 Lite 5G comes in Black, Silver, and Green colour options
  • Pre-order offer on the P40 Lite 5G includes free FreeBuds 3i accessory
  • Huawei P40 Lite 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board

Huawei P40 Lite 5G is the latest device to launch in the company's smartphone portfolio. The new model has launched in Europe, and is it is different from the Huawei P40 Lite that was launched earlier. This new Huawei P40 Lite 5G comes with the Kirin 820 octa-core 5G processor and a different quad camera setup at the back. The Huawei P40 Lite 5G looks to be the rebranded variant of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G launched in China last month.

Huawei Nova P40 Lite 5G price, availability

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G is priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,800) in Europe. The phone is already up for pre-order and sales will begin on May 28. It comes in Midnight Black, Space Silver, and Crush Green colour options. According to the Huawei listing, pre-order customers will get a free Huawei FreeBuds 3i accessory.

The phone looks to be a rebadged version of the Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G that was announced in China last month. It is different from the Huawei P40 Lite model launched in Europe in February. This model is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 23,300) only.

Huawei Nova P40 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P40 Lite 5G runs on EMUI 10.1, based on Android 10. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD hole-punch display and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 820 5G octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage options. There is an option to expand storage further up to 256GB using a Nano Memory SD card.

The camera setup on the Huawei P40 Lite 5G is aligned vertically and placed on the top left corner of the panel. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.4 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth camera with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

There is a 4,000mAh battery with 40W SuperCharge fast charging support on the Huawei P40 Lite 5G. Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, measures 162.31x75.0x8.58mm, and the Huawei P40 Lite 5G weighs at 189 grams.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 6.50-inch
Processor HiSilicon Kirin 820
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

