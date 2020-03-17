Technology News
Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Price and Sale Date in China Leaked: Here's What We Know

Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro have seen many leaks leading up to their launch.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 March 2020 14:39 IST
Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Price and Sale Date in China Leaked: Here's What We Know

Huawei will officially unveil its P40-series on March 26

Highlights
  • The alleged China prices of Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro have leaked
  • The smartphones are said to go out on sale on April 12
  • Last week the European prices of the smartphones were leaked

Huawei P40-series is set to launch on March 26, however, the prices of the whole lineup are still not clear. Several rumours and reports have indicated the premium features of the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, but a new report has now highlighted the smartphones' variants along with their respective prices and the sale date in China. Earlier, a leak had also shown the European prices of the two smartphones. More will be known at the Huawei launch event at the end of this month.

As per the report by Chinese publication ITHome, both Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro have three variants including multiple storage options. All the variants of the two smartphones have 8GB of RAM. Starting with the Huawei P40, the 64GB storage variant is leaked to be priced at CYN 3,988 (roughly Rs. 42,100). The other two storage variants of 128GB and 256GB were priced at CYN 4,288 (roughly Rs. 45,300) and CYN 4,788 (roughly Rs. 50,600), respectively.

Meanwhile, the base storage variant of Huawei P40 Pro starts from 128GB. This was priced at CYN 5,488 (roughly Rs. 58,000). There are 256GB and 512GB storage options available for the smartphones. The former is set at CYN 5,988 (roughly Rs. 63,300) while the latter is available for CYN 6,788 (roughly Rs. 71,700).

Last week, the European prices of Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro were also leaked. It was noticed that the 128GB storage variant of the Huawei P40 was priced at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 69,600), the 256GB Huawei P40 Pro was available for EUR 1,139 (roughly Rs. 93,400).

It is still unclear whether the Huawei P40-series will launch in India or not. However, the new report has suggested that the smartphones lineup will go on sale in China on April 12. Currently, it is rumoured that along with Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, the Chinese tech giant will also release Huawei P40 Lite and Huawei P40 Lite E. It will be interesting to see what Huawei will be offering with the upcoming smartphones as they will be competing with Oppo's latest flagship, the Oppo Find X2-series.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Price, Huawei P40 Pro Price
