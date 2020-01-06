Technology News
Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Huawei P40 Pro is rumoured to feature seven cameras in total, on the other hand.

6 January 2020
Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Huawei's camera-centric P40 series phones are launching in March this year

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 may feature a triple rear camera setup
  • The more expensive P40 Pro may feature seven cameras in total
  • P40 series phones are launching in March 2020

Huawei is set to kick off the new year with a new range of camera-centric smartphones. At least that's where all the rumours and leaks point towards as of now. The Chinese smartphone giant is expected to launch its P40 series phones in March this year. The series is likely to feature the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro. The latter is expected to feature a total of seven cameras, five at the rear and two at the front. A fresh leak seems to have revealed the rear camera housing for the Huawei P40.

While the high-end Huawei P40 Pro is expected to feature an awfully insane number of cameras, the cheaper Huawei P40 might carry just three rear cameras, the same as the Huawei P30. A leaked photo is doing the rounds, supposedly from Huawei's production line, showing what looks like a camera bump. The photo was initially shared on Weibo.

The leaked photo doesn't reveal a lot about the Huawei P40, except that the camera bump seems to have enough space to house just three rear cameras. The photo reveals three circular cutouts and other smaller cutouts, possibly for LED flash units.

The high-end version, Huawei P40 Pro, is expected to feature five rear cameras consisting of a wide-angle lens, a cine lens, a Time of Flight sensor, a periscope lens, and a telephoto lens. The phone is also rumoured to feature a rectangular camera module at the rear.

Huawei P40 may feature a hole-punch display design with an HDR-capable AMOLED display. Earlier in December last year, Huawei CEO Richard Yu had confirmed that the company's P40 series phones will launch in March 2020. So far we've seen leaked renders, camera details, and other minor leaks surrounding the P40 series phones.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

