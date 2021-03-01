Technology News
Huawei P40 4G With Kirin 990 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 4G comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage configuration and is offered in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colour options.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 March 2021 14:49 IST
Huawei P40 4G With Kirin 990 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei P40 4G has a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Huawei P40 4G comes with a 6.1-inch 60Hz display
  • The phone is available in two colour options
  • Huawei P40 4G supports 22.5W fast charging

Huawei P40 4G has been launched in China with identical specifications to Huawei P40 5G. The phone is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Huawei P40 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup. At the front, it has a combination of selfie camera and an infrared sensor housed in a pill-shaped cutout. It has slim bezels all around and is the latest entrant in the Huawei P40 series that includes Huawei P40 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G, and Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G.

Huawei P40 4G price, availability

Huawei P40 4G is priced at CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 45,250) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colour options and is currently up for pre-booking on JD.com. Huawei P40 4G will go on sale in Huawei's home turf starting tomorrow, March 2.

Huawei has not shared details on international availability for the Huawei P40 4G.

Huawei P40 4G specifications

As mentioned earlier, the specifications for Huawei P40 4G are identical to the 5G variant that was launched in March last year. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P40 4G features a 6.1-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 990 SoC, instead of the Kirin 990 5G SoC found in Huawei P40 5G.

In terms of optics, Huawei P40 4G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture as well as an infrared sensor.

The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Huawei P40 4G comes with a 3,800mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The phone measures 148.9x71.06x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

Huawei P40 4G

Huawei P40 4G

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P40 4G, Huawei P40 4G Price, Huawei P40 4G Specifications
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy E02 Support Page Goes Live in India, Hints at Imminent Launch

