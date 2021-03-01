Huawei P40 4G has been launched in China with identical specifications to Huawei P40 5G. The phone is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. Huawei P40 4G comes with a triple rear camera setup. At the front, it has a combination of selfie camera and an infrared sensor housed in a pill-shaped cutout. It has slim bezels all around and is the latest entrant in the Huawei P40 series that includes Huawei P40 5G, Huawei P40 Pro 5G, and Huawei P40 Pro+ 5G.

Huawei P40 4G price, availability

Huawei P40 4G is priced at CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 45,250) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. It is offered in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colour options and is currently up for pre-booking on JD.com. Huawei P40 4G will go on sale in Huawei's home turf starting tomorrow, March 2.

Huawei has not shared details on international availability for the Huawei P40 4G.

Huawei P40 4G specifications

As mentioned earlier, the specifications for Huawei P40 4G are identical to the 5G variant that was launched in March last year. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei P40 4G features a 6.1-inch (1,080x2,340 pixels) OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core Kirin 990 SoC, instead of the Kirin 990 5G SoC found in Huawei P40 5G.

In terms of optics, Huawei P40 4G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.9 lens, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto f/2.4 lens. At the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture as well as an infrared sensor.

The phone comes with 128GB of onboard storage and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Huawei P40 4G comes with a 3,800mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The phone measures 148.9x71.06x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.