Huawei P30 Pro comes with wireless charging support, but the more affordable Huawei P30 skips this feature. To bridge that gap, Huawei has now released wireless charging case for the P30. The case not only offers wireless charging support for those who want it, it also comes with edge protection and has a non-slippery texture for better grip. It comes with 10W charging support, which is lesser than the Huawei P30 Pro's 15W wireless charging. Huawei hasn't unveiled the pricing and availability of the Huawei P30 Wireless Charging Case as of yet.

The Huawei P30 case comes in two colour options – Orange and Turquoise. The case has a beautiful dotted design at the back, and comes with TÜV Rheinland safety certification and Qi certification. The case also comes with a built-in permeable magnetic material that enables your phone to be easily held by the phone holder in your car. As mentioned, the pricing and availability information hasn't been released by Huawei yet. The company claims that it will vary by region.

Huawei unveiled the P30 and P30 Pro phones at its Paris event earlier this week. The phones are powered by the latest Kiri 980 SoC, sport a 40-megapixel primary camera sensor, in-display fingerprint scanner, and an optical zoom lens.

Alongside the new smartphones, Huawei brought the FreeLace and FreeBuds Lite earbuds as well as Watch GT Elegant, Watch GT Active, and a 12,000mAh power bank. The Huawei P30 Lite also went official yesterday, and this variant sports a rear fingerprint sensor, a waterdrop notch, and will be powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.