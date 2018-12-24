Huawei's next-gen P30 series is expected to release next year, and just recently we were treated with case renders of the P30 Pro variant. The renders tipped that the P30 Pro variant will sport a quad camera setup, a waterdrop-shaped notch, and possibly an in-display fingerprint scanner. Now, the P30 base variant has been leaked, and the latest information suggests that the Huawei P30 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, with a maximum of 40-megapixels and up to 5x lossless zoom.

Noted tipster Evan Blass has tweeted that the Huawei P30 will sport a triple camera setup this time, an upgrade from the dual rear cameras seen on the Huawei P20. The Huawei P30 is tipped to sport a maximum of 40-megapixel sensor, and support 5x lossless zoom. At the front, there is expected to be a 24-megapixel selfie camera as well.

If this is true, then the Huawei P30 series will once again be an imaging power house, given that the base variant sees equivalent camera specifications as the Huawei P20 Pro variant launched this year. To recall, the Huawei P20 Pro is on top of the DxOMark charts for imaging, and it sports a triple camera setup with an 8-megapixel sensor with 3x optical zoom thanks to its Leica telephoto lens, a second 40-megapixel RGB 1/1.7-inch sensor, and a third 20-megapixel monochrome sensor.

The successor Huawei P30 Pro variant, as mentioned, was leaked in case renders just last week, and cases are already up for pre-order on MobileFun. The P30 Pro is also rumoured to sport a 38-megapixel Sony IMX607 sensor that will be powered by Exmor RS image processing technology. It will also reportedly use a curved OLED display panel that could be manufactured by China's BOE or South Korea's LG Display.