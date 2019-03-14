Technology News
Huawei P30 Series Teasers Highlight Zoom and Low-Light Photography Prowess, Alleged Huawei P30 Pro Camera Samples Leak

, 14 March 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Bang Gogo

The official Huawei P30 series teasers lay emphasis on low-light photography and zooming capability

Highlights

  • Alleged Huawei P30 Pro camera samples show zooming capabilities
  • The flagship is rumoured to feature a periscope-style camera
  • Huawei P30 Pro has been spotted on AnTuTu with Kirin 980 SoC

Huawei P30 and Huawei P30 Pro – the upcoming flagship duo from the Chinese smartphone maker- are set to be launched later this month. Ahead of the grand unveiling, Huawei has shared a couple of teasers that highlight the P30 series' zooming and low-light photography prowess. Moreover, alleged camera samples of the Huawei P30 Pro have surfaced online, and they too make a case for some incredible shots with the camera zoom feature that preserve a high amount of detail. Of course, with the recent controversy of using DSLR photos to depict camera samples, we urge readers to take teasers and samples with a pinch of salt. Moreover, the Huawei P30 Pro has also been spotted on AnTuTu powered by the Kirin 980 SoC.

Starting with Huawei's hype campaign for the P30 series, the first official teaser highlights the zooming capabilities of the upcoming smartphone. And while it doesn't reveal anything specific about the zoom feature, the Huawei flagship has been confirmed to feature a periscope-style zoom camera that is teased to offer lossless zoom capabilities. The second teaser hints that the Huawei P30 series will bring superior low-light photography to the table. Huawei's VP of Global Product Marketing, Clement Wong, recently revealed that the P30 series smartphones will come with a next-generation night camera that will bring a significant improvement over its predecessor when it comes to low-light photography.

Huawei P30 Series Super Zoom Teaser Photos Found to Be Taken by DSLR

Moreover, a set of photos allegedly clicked using the Huawei P30 Pro has surfaced online. The camera samples claim to highlight the Huawei P30 Pro's zooming capabilities with three images of the same subject clicked in “Normal”, “Close Shot”, and “Super Close Shot” mode by the upcoming Huawei flagship. The alleged Huawei P30 Pro camera samples were shared by Bang Gogo on Twitter.

After being spotted on Geekbench, the Huawei P30 Pro has now paid a visit to AnTuTu. The Huawei P30 Pro's AnTuTu listing sheds some light on the upcoming smartphone's specifications which include the Kirin 980 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Huawei P30 Pro was caught running Android 9 Pie and scored 286,152 points in the benchmark test. Additionally, the database mentions that the Huawei P30 Pro will pack a 32-megapixel front camera and a 40-megapixel primary rear camera. The Huawei P30 Pro's AnTuTu listing was spotted by SparrowNews. We will get to know more when Huawei launches the P30 series smartphones at an event on March 26, 2019 in Paris.

Comments

Further reading: Huawei, Huawei P30 Pro, Super Zoom, Night Mode, AnTuTu
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
