Huawei's P30 Pro is one of the best camera smartphones of this year so far. The Huawei P30 Pro sports a quad camera setup at the back and is capable of 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. We were also impressed with how well the Huawei P30 Pro performed compared to some of the other smartphones. At the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2019, Kevin Ho, President of Handset Product Line of Huawei Consumer Business Group, announced that as of June 20, the Huawei P30 series shipments had exceeded 10 million units.

Ho, mentions that the Huawei P30 series reached this milestone in just 85 days. He also added that the P30 series managed to reach this milestone 62 days earlier than the time it took Huawei's P20 series to reach the same milestone. To recall, earlier this month, Huawei announced it had sold 100 million smartphone units this year, as of May 30.

The Huawei P30 series consist of the P30 Lite and P30 Pro (Review) in India. The P30 Lite is priced in the sub Rs. 20,000 segment in India and sports a 6.15-inch display with a dewdrop notch. It is powered by a Huawei Kirin 710 SoC, has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs in a 3340mAh battery. It has a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Huawei P30 Pro is a flagship smartphone and is priced at Rs. 71,990. It sports a 6.47-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution and HDR10 support. The P30 Pro is powered by a Huawei Kirin 980 SoC and has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It packs in a 4,200mAh battery and gets a 40W charger in the box. The highlight of the P30 Pro is the quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 40-megapixel primary sensor, 20-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a Time of Flight sensor.