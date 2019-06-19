Back in May, a screenshot of a leaked firmware for the Huawei P30 Pro hinted that the phone will be getting a DC dimming feature soon. The latter is an alternate way of dimming OLED displays, in order to avoid flicker at low brightness. That firmware is reportedly finally here and other than the DC dimming feature, it also brings a host of other changes such as support for Huawei's ultra low-latency Bluetooth technology, the ability to add a second face for face unlock and plenty more. It hasn't reached our review unit yet when we checked, but your luck could be better.

The news about the rollout was reported by XDA Developers, which has cited FunkyHuawei's tweet about the new firmware. FunkyHuawei provides paid services for unbricking, flashing new firmwares for popular Huawei devices. It shouldn't be long before the firmware arrives via OTA for the Huawei P30 Pro around the globe. The update brings the build number to version 9.1.0.178.

XDA Developers has the full changelog of the reported Huawei P30 Pro (Review) update, and we'll go through all the new features here. The DC dimming feature is added to the ‘Display' sub-menu in the Settings app. You also get Huawei's ultra-low latency Bluetooth tech, which is said to add “high-quality” sound and no-lag audio and video syncing. The image quality from the cameras are also said to be improved, for more “natiral and authentic” colours. The new update also fixes the abnormal display of videos recorded by the selfie camera. You also have the option to now add another face for face unlock.

Fingerprint authentication is also said to be improved, although to take advantage of this, it's recommended you re-enrol your fingerprints. It also fixes issues such as abnormal colour reproduction in some scenarios and the ability to see messages and notifications on the lock screen if you have a live wallpaper. There are also general system stability improvements for better all-round performance.

This is a quite a significant update for the company's flagship phone. The Huawei P30 Pro in India recently got a firmware update in the first week of June, which added Dual-View video mode in the camera app and Huawei's Measure app. We could also expect new versions of the phone soon, with up to 12GB of RAM, although it's unclear if this will be global rollout or targeted at the Chinese market only.