Huawei P30 Pro is reported to debut with a curved display panel featuring a notch design. The handset, as its rumoured name suggests, will be the successor to the P20 Pro that the Chinese company unveiled alongside the Huawei P20 back in March. In September, Huawei announced that its P20 series surpassed the milestone of 10 million units worldwide. The P30 Pro is also rumoured to sport a 38-megapixel Sony IMX607 sensor that will be powered by Exmor RS image processing technology.

Tipster with pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter claimed that the Huawei P30 Pro will use a curved OLED display panel that could be manufactured by China's BOE or South Korea's LG Display. The display panel is also said to have a notch that could be a waterdrop-style notch, similar to what companies such as Oppo and Vivo adopted largely. Huawei also notably brought models such as the Enjoy 9 and P Smart (2019) in the recent past with a waterdrop display notch to move along with the competition.

The tipster refuted the initial rumours of the P30 Pro featuring a display hole and claimed that the new design on OLED panels is so far exclusive to Samsung. It is also likely to be featured on the Galaxy S10 family next year.

Huawei earlier this year offered a curved display design on the Huawei P20 Pro but with a traditional, rectangular display notch instead of a waterdrop-styled notch.

Tipster Ice Universe notably made the latest claim in response to a concept image posted by Ben Geskin. The image showed the Huawei P30 Pro along with a display hole. It also highlighted four rear camera sensors on the rumoured smartphone.

Huawei hasn't yet made any confirmation whether the P30 Pro will sport a notch design or a display hole. But in the meantime, the new model is speculated to come with a 38-megapixel Sony IMX607 image sensor. It is worth noting here that the predecessor, P20 Pro sported an IMX600 sensor.

A Weibo user leaked the specifications of the new Sony sensor. This is said to have a three-speed native sensitivity with ISO 50/ 500/ 5000. The 1/1.8-inch back-illuminated and stacked CMOS image sensor is also reported to have some optimisations for night shots. Further, unlike using a Quad Bayer technology, the IMX607 is said to have Dual Bayer with a white HDR Coding array.

The new sensor is also found to have Exmor RS technology and a built-in high-SNR (signal-to-noise ratio) to deliver vivid colours with low noise. It additionally includes built-in temperature and light sensors.