Huawei P30 Pro's Quad Rear Camera Setup Confirmed by CEO via Sample Photo

Huawei's consumer business group CEO Richard Yu has unintentionally confirmed that the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup at the back. The executive has shared a photo sample taken from the P30 Pro and the watermark on the photo sample - insufficiently blurred - suggests that the phone will sport a quad camera setup. The Huawei P30 and the Huawei P30 Pro will be launched on March 26 at an event in Paris. The Huawei P30 will sport a triple camera setup at the back, similar to what we've seen on the Huawei P20 Pro last year.

Yu took to Weibo to post a camera sample taken from the Huawei P30 Pro. The photo is of the moon to celebrate the Lantern Festival in China and it has a watermark that confirms the Pro variant comes with a quad camera setup from Leica. Apart from confirming the four lenses, the photo also suggests that the Huawei P30 Pro will support lossless optical zoom, something that has been reported on several occasions in the past. Even the video teaser suggested that the phone will sport a 5X lossless optical zoom feature enabling good quality macro shots.

Previous rumours suggest that the Huawei P30 and P30 Pro smartphones will sport OLED screens with a waterdrop-style notch and optical in-display fingerprint sensors. The phones will also reportedly be powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. The Huawei P30 is said to be coming with a 6.1-inch OLED panel with 8GB of RAM, whereas the Huawei P30 Pro will feature a larger 6.5-inch display with 12GB of RAM. The Huawei P30 is said to have a maximum of 40-megapixel and support for 5x lossless zoom. At the front, it is expected to have a 24-megapixel selfie camera.

Design wise, leaked renders suggest that the phones will sport a dewdrop-shaped notch in the front. The Huawei P30 will sport a triple rear camera setup at the back, while the P30 Pro will sport a quad camera setup at the back. The sensors will be aligned vertically accompanied by a dual-LED flash module. The volume and power buttons are housed on the right edge, and the fingerprint sensor is embedded underneath the display.